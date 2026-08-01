ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal To Lead 100-Member Delegation To PM Residence, Submit Petition Against E20 On Tuesday

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the 'National Town Hall Against E20', at the Constitution Club, in New Delhi, on Saturday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that he would lead a delegation of 100 people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday at 11 AM to submit a public petition against E20-blended petrol.

The announcement came after AAP's 'National Townhall Against E20' at the Constitution Club, where the party claimed nearly seven lakh people watched the event online.

Kejriwal said the response showed that E20 had become a matter of concern for vehicle owners across the country. "On Tuesday at 11 AM, a delegation of 100 people will go to the Prime Minister's residence and submit a public petition against E20," he said.

Kejriwal said participants at the townhall put forward three key demands before the government.

The first demand was that consumers should be given the choice of buying either E20-blended petrol or pure petrol at fuel stations. "People should have the option to choose between E20 and pure petrol. It should not be forced on consumers," he said.

The second demand was that if the government intends to promote E20, it should be priced lower than regular petrol.

The third demand called for a reduction in petrol prices, with Kejriwal arguing that rates should be brought below Rs 84 per litre in view of declining global crude oil prices.

He also urged the Centre to make public the report it has cited to claim that E20 does not harm vehicles. He said, "The government says studies have found that E20 does not damage vehicles. That report should be made public."

Kejriwal alleged that E20 was not beneficial for consumers, claiming that its use reduces vehicle mileage, puts additional stress on engines and increases operating costs.