Kejriwal To Lead 100-Member Delegation To PM Residence, Submit Petition Against E20 On Tuesday
After a national townhall on E20, Kejriwal announced a delegation to submit a public petition against the fuel policy.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that he would lead a delegation of 100 people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday at 11 AM to submit a public petition against E20-blended petrol.
The announcement came after AAP's 'National Townhall Against E20' at the Constitution Club, where the party claimed nearly seven lakh people watched the event online.
Kejriwal said the response showed that E20 had become a matter of concern for vehicle owners across the country. "On Tuesday at 11 AM, a delegation of 100 people will go to the Prime Minister's residence and submit a public petition against E20," he said.
Kejriwal said participants at the townhall put forward three key demands before the government.
- The first demand was that consumers should be given the choice of buying either E20-blended petrol or pure petrol at fuel stations. "People should have the option to choose between E20 and pure petrol. It should not be forced on consumers," he said.
- The second demand was that if the government intends to promote E20, it should be priced lower than regular petrol.
- The third demand called for a reduction in petrol prices, with Kejriwal arguing that rates should be brought below Rs 84 per litre in view of declining global crude oil prices.
He also urged the Centre to make public the report it has cited to claim that E20 does not harm vehicles. He said, "The government says studies have found that E20 does not damage vehicles. That report should be made public."
Kejriwal alleged that E20 was not beneficial for consumers, claiming that its use reduces vehicle mileage, puts additional stress on engines and increases operating costs.
He further claimed that the policy had failed to deliver the benefits promised to farmers and questioned the government's assertion that E20 would significantly reduce foreign exchange outflow. He also alleged that ethanol production units adversely affect groundwater in surrounding areas.
"If so many vehicle owners are raising concerns, why is E20 being imposed across the country against the wishes of the people?" he asked.
Targeting the Centre, Kejriwal alleged that India's E20 policy was linked to trade commitments with the United States.
He claimed that under a trade agreement, India is expected to import goods worth USD 100 billion from the US over the next five years, and alleged that ethanol imports would account for a significant share of that target.
According to Kejriwal, India could import ethanol worth around USD 2.5 billion this year because of E20 implementation, with the figure potentially rising to USD 20 billion over five years.
The former Delhi Chief Minister alleged that the government was taking decisions under external pressure rather than in the country's interest. "If the government is unable to take decisions in the national interest because of its compulsions, the Prime Minister should step aside and let someone else lead," he said.
Kejriwal urged people to join the campaign, saying the issue affected crores of vehicle owners, the middle class and ordinary consumers.
He said the campaign against E20 would continue until the government addressed the concerns raised by the public.
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