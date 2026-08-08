ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Slams PM Modi After US Bill Seeks 100% Tariffs On India And Other Countries

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that US President Donald Trump's interference can be seen in every decision taken by the government.

Kejriwal's attack comes after the US Senate passed a bill that allows imposing up to 100 per cent tariffs on five countries, including India, over their purchases of Russian oil, saying such trade helps fuel the Ukraine war.

Sharing a news post about the US bill on X, the AAP chief wrote, "After pawning the country off to America, after submitting to Trump's slavery, and after causing India to be insulted, Modi has brought this for the country. Today, Trump's interference is there in every small and big decision of the country."