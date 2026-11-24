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Kejriwal Slams BJP-SAD Alliance, Says AAP's Ties Are With Punjab's People

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal speaking to reporters in Delhi ( ANI Screengrab )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Punjab Assembly polls early next year, saying the BJP could join hands with any party out of greed for power. He also asserted that the AAP's alliance was with the women, Scheduled Caste community, farmers and traders of Punjab.

Reacting to the announcement of the SAD-BJP alliance, Kejriwal said the two parties had repeatedly come together and parted ways for political interests.

"Sometimes they come together, sometimes they separate and then come together again. Our alliance is with the people of Punjab. We are working for the development of the state," Kejriwal said. He said the people of Punjab have witnessed the work done by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government over the past five years. Kejriwal said the AAP government has been trying to address the problems affecting the state for several decades. People of Punjab have not forgotten the farmers' protest against the three farm laws, during which "more than 700 farmers had died", Kejriwal alleged.