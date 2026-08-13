ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal, Sisodia Challenge CBI Plea Over Their Acquittal In Delhi Excise Case

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have opposed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s plea challenging the trial court's order acquitting them in the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal and Sisodia have argued that the CBI's plea is not maintainable. Justice Manoj Jain is scheduled to hear the matter on August 18.

Kejriwal and Sisodia have said the CBI filed its plea barely four hours after the trial court pronounced its verdict. They argued that the petition was filed with "unprecedented haste" and lacked seriousness.

They have further submitted that the CBI's application does not point out any error in the trial court’s judgment. They questioned how the CBI's plea could therefore be maintainable.

Kejriwal, Sisodia Challenge Maintainability Of CBI Plea