ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal, Sisodia Challenge CBI Plea Over Their Acquittal In Delhi Excise Case

The Delhi High Court will hear CBI's challenge as Kejriwal and Sisodia argue the agency has not established grounds for interference.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have opposed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s plea challenging the trial court's order acquitting them in the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal and Sisodia have argued that the CBI's plea is not maintainable. Justice Manoj Jain is scheduled to hear the matter on August 18.

Kejriwal and Sisodia have said the CBI filed its plea barely four hours after the trial court pronounced its verdict. They argued that the petition was filed with "unprecedented haste" and lacked seriousness.

They have further submitted that the CBI's application does not point out any error in the trial court’s judgment. They questioned how the CBI's plea could therefore be maintainable.

Kejriwal, Sisodia Challenge Maintainability Of CBI Plea

On July 16, the Delhi High Court had given Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak a final opportunity to file their responses to the CBI's plea. The matter was earlier listed before a bench headed by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, before it came before Justice Manoj Jain.

Kejriwal, Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak had boycotted the bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Kejriwal had also filed an application seeking Justice Sharma's recusal from hearing the matter. However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the plea seeking her recusal from the case.

Rouse Avenue Court Had Acquitted All Accused

The development comes after the Rouse Avenue Court on February 27 ordered the acquittal of all the accused in the case. The trial court had observed that there were several contradictions in the chargesheet. It said the facts presented in the thousands of pages of the chargesheet did not match the witnesses' statements.

The Rouse Avenue Court had also noted the periods spent in custody by the accused. Manish Sisodia remained in jail for around 530 days, while Arvind Kejriwal spent 156 days in jail across two separate periods. Kejriwal was released on September 13, 2024, after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the CBI case.

Also Read:

  1. Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Seeks Kejriwal's Response On ED Petition Against Acquittal, Gives 4 Weeks Time
  2. Scrap Section 39A Of TCP Act To Save Goa From Mega Projects: Kejriwal
  3. Kejriwal Slams PM Modi After US Bill Seeks 100% Tariffs On India And Other Countries

TAGGED:

KEJRIWAL AND SISODIA
CHALLENGE CBI PLEA
DELHI EXCISE CASE
DELHI EXCISE POLICY CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.