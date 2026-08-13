Kejriwal, Sisodia Challenge CBI Plea Over Their Acquittal In Delhi Excise Case
The Delhi High Court will hear CBI's challenge as Kejriwal and Sisodia argue the agency has not established grounds for interference.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have opposed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s plea challenging the trial court's order acquitting them in the Delhi excise policy case.
Kejriwal and Sisodia have argued that the CBI's plea is not maintainable. Justice Manoj Jain is scheduled to hear the matter on August 18.
Kejriwal and Sisodia have said the CBI filed its plea barely four hours after the trial court pronounced its verdict. They argued that the petition was filed with "unprecedented haste" and lacked seriousness.
They have further submitted that the CBI's application does not point out any error in the trial court’s judgment. They questioned how the CBI's plea could therefore be maintainable.
Kejriwal, Sisodia Challenge Maintainability Of CBI Plea
On July 16, the Delhi High Court had given Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak a final opportunity to file their responses to the CBI's plea. The matter was earlier listed before a bench headed by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, before it came before Justice Manoj Jain.
Kejriwal, Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak had boycotted the bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Kejriwal had also filed an application seeking Justice Sharma's recusal from hearing the matter. However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the plea seeking her recusal from the case.
Rouse Avenue Court Had Acquitted All Accused
The development comes after the Rouse Avenue Court on February 27 ordered the acquittal of all the accused in the case. The trial court had observed that there were several contradictions in the chargesheet. It said the facts presented in the thousands of pages of the chargesheet did not match the witnesses' statements.
The Rouse Avenue Court had also noted the periods spent in custody by the accused. Manish Sisodia remained in jail for around 530 days, while Arvind Kejriwal spent 156 days in jail across two separate periods. Kejriwal was released on September 13, 2024, after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the CBI case.
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