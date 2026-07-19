ETV Bharat / bharat

In Video Message, Kejriwal Raises Concerns Over Re-NEET Result Discrepancies

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged irregularities in the evaluation of the re-NEET examination, claiming that several students had reported discrepancies, and questioned the Centre over the conduct of the medical entrance test.

In a video message, Kejriwal claimed that some students had complained that their uploaded OMR sheets were swapped or belonged to other candidates.

He further alleged that some students whose OMR sheets appeared correct found that the marks calculated from their responses did not match the scores declared in the final results after comparing with the official answer key.

Kejriwal claimed that such alleged discrepancies have caused anxiety among students and their families and added that they were left with little clarity on where to seek redressal.