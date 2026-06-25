Kejriwal Questions Ram Temple Secretary's 'Courage' To Refuse Accounts To PM Modi
Kejriwal's remarks came after the Ayodhya Police on Thursday lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple.
By PTI
Published : June 25, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
Lucknow/Ayodhya: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned the role of the Ayodhya Ram temple's trust leadership, asking how its secretary Champat Rai could find the 'courage' to refuse to provide details to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing reporters at Lucknow airport before leaving for Ayodhya, Kejriwal alleged that reports of the alleged disappearance of cash, jewellery and other offerings made by devotees had deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of people.
"(Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Secretary) Champat Rai refused to give an account even to the prime minister. How did he gather such courage? What secrets does he know that even the prime minister appears helpless before him?" he asked.
Kejriwal further alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the allegations of embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple was meant to protect influential people.
Kejriwal's remarks came after the Ayodhya Police on Thursday lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple following a complaint by a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
The former Delhi chief minister also criticised the SIT formed by the UP government, alleging that it was questioning lower-level employees while shielding those allegedly responsible for the purported wrongdoing.
"This SIT has been constituted only to save influential people and mislead crores of Hindus," he alleged.
Kejriwal claimed that allegations regarding the disappearance of donations, including cash, jewellery and other offerings made to Lord Ram, were serious and warranted a transparent investigation.
He said he would visit the Ram temple on Friday, along with AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh and would also offer prayers at Hanumangarhi and meet seers.
Kejriwal further alleged that the SIT was being used to "cover up" the matter and said he would provide more details about the controversy on Friday.
Kejriwal reached Ayodhya on Thursday evening.
Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh appeared before the SIT probing the alleged Ram Temple donation scam and related cases and submitted documents which he claimed contained evidence of corruption.
The state government had earlier constituted an SIT to probe allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ram temple. The team recently submitted a preliminary report to the government.
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