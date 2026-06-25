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Kejriwal Questions Ram Temple Secretary's 'Courage' To Refuse Accounts To PM Modi

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport en route to Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Temple, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, June 25, 2026. Party MP Sanjay Singh is also seen. ( PTI )

Lucknow/Ayodhya: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned the role of the Ayodhya Ram temple's trust leadership, asking how its secretary Champat Rai could find the 'courage' to refuse to provide details to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing reporters at Lucknow airport before leaving for Ayodhya, Kejriwal alleged that reports of the alleged disappearance of cash, jewellery and other offerings made by devotees had deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of people.

"(Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Secretary) Champat Rai refused to give an account even to the prime minister. How did he gather such courage? What secrets does he know that even the prime minister appears helpless before him?" he asked.

Kejriwal further alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the allegations of embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple was meant to protect influential people.

Kejriwal's remarks came after the Ayodhya Police on Thursday lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple following a complaint by a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The former Delhi chief minister also criticised the SIT formed by the UP government, alleging that it was questioning lower-level employees while shielding those allegedly responsible for the purported wrongdoing.

"This SIT has been constituted only to save influential people and mislead crores of Hindus," he alleged.