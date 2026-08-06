ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Questions Centre Over Withdrawal Of SIAM Report On E-20 Fuel

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Centre of forcing the withdrawal of a report by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) that allegedly raised concerns about the use of E-20 petrol.

Kejriwal claimed the report stated that higher chloride and moisture content in E-20 fuel could damage vehicle engines and other components.

He alleged that the report was withdrawn under government pressure and demanded that the Centre explain why it was taken back.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said the SIAM report had clearly mentioned that higher chloride and moisture levels in E-20 petrol could adversely affect engines and other vehicle parts.

He alleged that the report was withdrawn just days after it was submitted because of pressure from the government. Questioning the move, Kejriwal asked why the report was sent to the government if it was incorrect, and if it was accurate, why it was withdrawn.

'Report Submitted On July 28, Withdrawn On August 4'

According to Kejriwal, SIAM submitted the report to the Centre on July 28, but withdrew it on August 4.