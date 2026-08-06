Kejriwal Questions Centre Over Withdrawal Of SIAM Report On E-20 Fuel
Arvind Kejriwal alleged the Centre forced SIAM to withdraw its E-20 petrol report and demanded its immediate public release | Anand Gupta reports.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Centre of forcing the withdrawal of a report by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) that allegedly raised concerns about the use of E-20 petrol.
Kejriwal claimed the report stated that higher chloride and moisture content in E-20 fuel could damage vehicle engines and other components.
He alleged that the report was withdrawn under government pressure and demanded that the Centre explain why it was taken back.
In a post on X, Kejriwal said the SIAM report had clearly mentioned that higher chloride and moisture levels in E-20 petrol could adversely affect engines and other vehicle parts.
He alleged that the report was withdrawn just days after it was submitted because of pressure from the government. Questioning the move, Kejriwal asked why the report was sent to the government if it was incorrect, and if it was accurate, why it was withdrawn.
'Report Submitted On July 28, Withdrawn On August 4'
According to Kejriwal, SIAM submitted the report to the Centre on July 28, but withdrew it on August 4.
He said SIAM later stated that certain findings in the report would be re-examined. According to the AAP chief, the sequence of events raises serious questions and suggests that the government does not want the facts to come out.
Kejriwal said the study involved experts from automobile manufacturers and concluded that higher chloride and moisture content in E-20 petrol could affect engines and other vehicle components.
He argued that if experts from the automobile industry have expressed such concerns, the government should examine the issue seriously instead of ignoring them.
Demands Government's Response
The former Delhi Chief Minister questioned why the Centre was moving ahead with the nationwide rollout of E-20 petrol if scientists and engineering experts had raised concerns.
He demanded that the SIAM report be made public. He said that if the government has strong scientific evidence supporting E-20 fuel, it should also place that information in the public domain.
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