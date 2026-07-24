ETV Bharat / bharat

Hollow Assurances: Kejriwal On PM's Fast-Track Court Promise To Punish Paper Leaks Accused

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the Centre's announcement to set up fast-track courts to punish those accused in paper leak cases, saying it was a "hollow assurance".

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week and that he has given directions for setting up fast-track courts.

"Last night at 12 o'clock, the Prime Minister announced that a law will be introduced in Parliament on Monday to establish fast-track courts for paper leaks. How hollow this assurance is, was proven yesterday only," Kejriwal said in a video message.