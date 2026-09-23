Kejriwal Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Arrest, Fresh Polls Over SIR Row
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged irregularities in voter-list revisions and sought cancellation of SIR, CEC’s arrest and fresh elections.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of irregularities in the voter-list revision process and demanded the arrest of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)Gyanesh Kumar.
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal also called for the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, restoration of the voter list from around three years ago and fresh elections in several states and Delhi. His remarks came after a report in The Indian Express highlighted objections raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over certain decisions and communications of the poll panel.
Kejriwal alleged that the Election Commission was being run by the CEC alone and claimed that orders and official communications had been issued without the approval of the full Commission. He referred to alleged objections raised by Sandhu in October 2025 and documents from April 2026, as well as a letter by Joshi, and sought clarification from the poll panel over the issues raised in those communications.
Kejriwal alleged that the SIR exercise had resulted in the deletion of a large number of names from electoral rolls and demanded that the entire process be cancelled. He also sought the reversal of changes made under the SIR and restoration of the voter list from around three years ago.
The Election Commission currently lists Gyanesh Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner, with Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi as Election Commissioners. Kejriwal also questioned changes related to Form 6, which is used for new voter registration. He claimed that Election Commissioners had raised objections to the changes and sought a review of names added under the revised process.
Kejriwal sought complete cancellation of the SIR process and restoration of the earlier voter list. Kumar should be arrested, and a case of sedition should be registered against him, he added.
He further called for the cancellation and re-conduct of elections held in recent years in Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Kejriwal said the issue was not limited to opposition parties and argued that voter-list accuracy was a matter concerning all citizens. The AAP leader said his party would consider further action, including protests, over the issue.
Meanwhile, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also demanded the arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and fresh assembly elections in the state with the pre-SIR voter list.
"Elections must be held again, using the old voter lists, in the states where Gyanesh Kumar helped the BJP win through EVM hijacking, voter list manipulation, and the misuse of the administration. Gyanesh Kumar stands exposed,” Mamata said in her Facebook Live session.
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