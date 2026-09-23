ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Arrest, Fresh Polls Over SIR Row

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of irregularities in the voter-list revision process and demanded the arrest of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal also called for the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, restoration of the voter list from around three years ago and fresh elections in several states and Delhi. His remarks came after a report in The Indian Express highlighted objections raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over certain decisions and communications of the poll panel.

Kejriwal alleged that the Election Commission was being run by the CEC alone and claimed that orders and official communications had been issued without the approval of the full Commission. He referred to alleged objections raised by Sandhu in October 2025 and documents from April 2026, as well as a letter by Joshi, and sought clarification from the poll panel over the issues raised in those communications.

Kejriwal alleged that the SIR exercise had resulted in the deletion of a large number of names from electoral rolls and demanded that the entire process be cancelled. He also sought the reversal of changes made under the SIR and restoration of the voter list from around three years ago.

The Election Commission currently lists Gyanesh Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner, with Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi as Election Commissioners. Kejriwal also questioned changes related to Form 6, which is used for new voter registration. He claimed that Election Commissioners had raised objections to the changes and sought a review of names added under the revised process.