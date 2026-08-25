ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Challenges BJP To Inspect 1,000 Government Schools In Punjab, Gujarat Jointly

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to jointly inspect 1,000 government schools in Punjab and 1,000 in Gujarat, saying the exercise would show how the two states have performed in school education.

Kejriwal, in a video message, alleged that BJP leaders were trying to discredit Punjab's government schools through old, doctored and AI-generated videos. He said the BJP should instead allow people and the media to compare the schools on the ground.

Kejriwal said Gujarat had been under BJP rule for around 30 years, while the AAP government had been in Punjab for about four and a half years.

"I will give you a list of 1,000 schools in Punjab, and you give us a list of 1,000 schools in Gujarat. You come, and we will also come. First, inspect the schools of Punjab and then inspect the schools in Gujarat," he said.

He also suggested bringing the media and BJP representatives so people could see the condition of government schools in both states.

"We will take the media along and BJP leaders can also come. They have not improved the condition of schools in their states, but instead, they have started defaming the schools of Punjab," Kejriwal alleged.

Claims Major Transformation In Punjab

Kejriwal said Punjab had around 19,700 government schools and claimed work had been completed in around 19,200 of them, while improvement work was still underway in the remaining 500.

"There are around 19,700 schools in Punjab. Work has been completed in around 19,200 schools, while work is still underway in about 500 schools," he said, adding that the remaining schools would also be improved over the next one-and-a-half to two years.