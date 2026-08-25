Kejriwal Challenges BJP To Inspect 1,000 Government Schools In Punjab, Gujarat Jointly
Kejriwal said criticism should lead to improvements and cited an instance where a school concern raised online led to government action.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to jointly inspect 1,000 government schools in Punjab and 1,000 in Gujarat, saying the exercise would show how the two states have performed in school education.
Kejriwal, in a video message, alleged that BJP leaders were trying to discredit Punjab's government schools through old, doctored and AI-generated videos. He said the BJP should instead allow people and the media to compare the schools on the ground.
Kejriwal said Gujarat had been under BJP rule for around 30 years, while the AAP government had been in Punjab for about four and a half years.
"I will give you a list of 1,000 schools in Punjab, and you give us a list of 1,000 schools in Gujarat. You come, and we will also come. First, inspect the schools of Punjab and then inspect the schools in Gujarat," he said.
He also suggested bringing the media and BJP representatives so people could see the condition of government schools in both states.
"We will take the media along and BJP leaders can also come. They have not improved the condition of schools in their states, but instead, they have started defaming the schools of Punjab," Kejriwal alleged.
VIDEO | Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to compare schools in Punjab and Gujarat.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2026
He says, "These days, the BJP is trying to defame schools in Punjab. I challenge the BJP: you have been in power in Gujarat for 30 years, while our government has been… pic.twitter.com/0OtShUQzU5
Claims Major Transformation In Punjab
Kejriwal said Punjab had around 19,700 government schools and claimed work had been completed in around 19,200 of them, while improvement work was still underway in the remaining 500.
"There are around 19,700 schools in Punjab. Work has been completed in around 19,200 schools, while work is still underway in about 500 schools," he said, adding that the remaining schools would also be improved over the next one-and-a-half to two years.
He claimed Punjab had moved from a low ranking in government school education when the AAP came to power in 2022 to the top position within four years.
"Punjab is now in the number one position in the case of government schools. We are not saying this; NITI Aayog is saying it. We have even moved ahead of Kerala," Kejriwal asserted.
'If You Point Out Mistakes, We Will Correct Them'
Kejriwal also rejected criticism based on videos showing poor conditions in some Punjab schools, claiming some of the footage being circulated was from 2018, before the AAP came to power in the state.
He cited an incident involving Akali Dal leader Rattan Singh Dhillon, saying that after Dhillon highlighted concerns about a school on social media, the Education Minister contacted him, reviewed the issue and sanctioned a grant.
"Our intentions are good. If you point out our mistakes, we will correct them. We want to make improvements," Kejriwal said.
He maintained that the improvement in Punjab's schools was not the government's achievement alone.
"We did not improve schools alone; the people of Punjab improved Punjab's schools. The teachers of Punjab improved them, the principals of Punjab improved them, the parents and children -- all of them together improved them," he said.
Kejriwal alleged that doctored and AI-generated videos were being used to malign Punjab's schools and challenged the BJP to accept his proposal.
"If the BJP has the courage, it should accept this challenge. In a joint inspection, the entire country will see what the BJP has done in Gujarat over the past 30 years and what we have done in Punjab in four-and-a-half years," he said.
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