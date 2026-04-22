ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Calls Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Voting For West Bengal Assembly Election

New Delhi: Ahead of the first phase of assembly election in West Bengal, former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was fighting “one of the most important battles for Indian democracy”.

Kejriwal, who spoke to Banerjee on phone, predicted a victory for the incumbent TMC saying PM Modi will lose, in spite of misusing all institutions including CEC.

"Just spoke to Mamta didi on the phone. Expressed complete solidarity and support. She is fighting one of the most difficult battles, which is also one of the most important battles for Indian democracy. Modi ji will lose, in spite of misusing all institutions including CEC,” Kejriwal wrote in a post on X.

Sources said that the conversation between Kejriwal and Banerjee lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes. Kejriwal assured her that he stands with her during this challenging period. The conversation also touched upon past times—specifically, when Mamata Banerjee had traveled to Delhi to join the sit-in protest staged by the Delhi Chief Minister, added the sources.

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