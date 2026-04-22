Kejriwal Calls Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Voting For West Bengal Assembly Election
Kejriwal predicted victory for the ruling TMC saying the PM Modi "will lose in spite of misusing all institutions including CEC.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the first phase of assembly election in West Bengal, former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was fighting “one of the most important battles for Indian democracy”.
Kejriwal, who spoke to Banerjee on phone, predicted a victory for the incumbent TMC saying PM Modi will lose, in spite of misusing all institutions including CEC.
"Just spoke to Mamta didi on the phone. Expressed complete solidarity and support. She is fighting one of the most difficult battles, which is also one of the most important battles for Indian democracy. Modi ji will lose, in spite of misusing all institutions including CEC,” Kejriwal wrote in a post on X.
Just spoke to Mamta didi on phone. Expressed complete solidarity and support. She is fighting one of the most difficult battles, which is also one of the most important battles for Indian democracy. Modi ji will lose, inspite of misusing all institutions including CEC— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 22, 2026
Sources said that the conversation between Kejriwal and Banerjee lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes. Kejriwal assured her that he stands with her during this challenging period. The conversation also touched upon past times—specifically, when Mamata Banerjee had traveled to Delhi to join the sit-in protest staged by the Delhi Chief Minister, added the sources.
Attempt To Strengthen Opposition Unity?
Political pundits believe that Kejriwal's phone call to Mamata—coming just ahead of the elections—is part of a well-calculated strategy. A significant section of the population in Bengal is Hindi-speaking, among whom Kejriwal enjoys a distinct image. His support could provide a psychological advantage to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Both leaders share a common stance regarding the policies of the Central Government and the increased activity of central investigative agencies. The phone conversation also included discussions on the need to protect the country's 'federal structure' as per sources. In the landscape of Indian politics, the duo of Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal is often viewed as a pair of 'street fighters.'
Political analyst Manoj Mishra said that the relationship between Banerjee and Kejriwal is not confined merely to the realm of politics, but represents a “convergence of two leaders who have built their political foundations from absolute scratch”.
“Kejriwal understands that a victory for Mamata in Bengal would serve as a vital lifeline—a political shot in the arm—for his own prospects at the national level."
BJP Takes Aim, Dubs It 'Alliance Of Fear'
Meanwhile, the BJP has reacted sharply to the AAP chief's conversation with the West Bengal CM ahead of the assembly election. State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that the party's state leadership believes the people of Bengal “have grown weary of the Mamata government's misrule”.
“Now, whether support comes from Delhi or elsewhere, change is inevitable. According to the BJP, this dialogue is taking place between two leaders who, sensing their ground slipping beneath their feet, are seeking support for one another”.
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