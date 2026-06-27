ETV Bharat / bharat

Keezhadi Excavation Report: ASI To Conduct On-Site Review, Director General Confirms

Madurai: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to constitute an internal committee to conduct an on-site review of the Keezhadi excavation report prepared by archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna, adding a new chapter to the long-running dispute over the publication of the findings.

The decision was conveyed by ASI Director General Yadubir Singh Rawat in a letter to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP D Ravikumar, who had sought the immediate release of the report.

The 982-page report pertains to the first two phases of excavations carried out at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district during 2014-15 and 2015-16 under the leadership of Amarnath Ramakrishna on behalf of the ASI.

Submitted in January 2023, the report documents 5,765 archaeological artefacts and details the site's cultural practices, agriculture, animal remains and evidence suggesting the emergence of an urban settlement.

The report concludes that the Keezhadi civilisation dates back around 2,600 years and presents evidence of an urban Tamil settlement between 800 BCE and 500 BCE.

ASI Cites Deficiencies

In his letter dated June 24, ASI Director General said the report had been examined by two subject experts and later reviewed by an internal committee.

According to the ASI, the review identified certain deficiencies, following which Amarnath Ramakrishna was asked to revise the report before publication. However, the archaeologist did not accept the committee's recommendations.

"As the excavator did not agree with the recommendations, it has now been decided that an internal committee will undertake an on-site review of the excavation report," Rawat stated.

Archaeologist Rejects Revision