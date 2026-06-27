Keezhadi Excavation Report: ASI To Conduct On-Site Review, Director General Confirms
Excavator Amarnath Ramakrishna alleges that ASI's 114-page document appeared to have been generated with AI assistance and lacked adequate justification for seeking revisions.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Madurai: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to constitute an internal committee to conduct an on-site review of the Keezhadi excavation report prepared by archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna, adding a new chapter to the long-running dispute over the publication of the findings.
The decision was conveyed by ASI Director General Yadubir Singh Rawat in a letter to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP D Ravikumar, who had sought the immediate release of the report.
The 982-page report pertains to the first two phases of excavations carried out at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district during 2014-15 and 2015-16 under the leadership of Amarnath Ramakrishna on behalf of the ASI.
Submitted in January 2023, the report documents 5,765 archaeological artefacts and details the site's cultural practices, agriculture, animal remains and evidence suggesting the emergence of an urban settlement.
The report concludes that the Keezhadi civilisation dates back around 2,600 years and presents evidence of an urban Tamil settlement between 800 BCE and 500 BCE.
ASI Cites Deficiencies
In his letter dated June 24, ASI Director General said the report had been examined by two subject experts and later reviewed by an internal committee.
According to the ASI, the review identified certain deficiencies, following which Amarnath Ramakrishna was asked to revise the report before publication. However, the archaeologist did not accept the committee's recommendations.
"As the excavator did not agree with the recommendations, it has now been decided that an internal committee will undertake an on-site review of the excavation report," Rawat stated.
Archaeologist Rejects Revision
Amarnath Ramakrishna has consistently maintained that the report is based entirely on scientific archaeological evidence and does not require any modification.
In a letter sent to the ASI's internal review committee on May 11, he stated that the report had been prepared with professional integrity and in accordance with established archaeological standards.
He also questioned the review process, alleging that the committee's 114-page document titled Critical Evaluation and Recommendations appeared to have been generated with the assistance of artificial intelligence and lacked adequate justification for seeking revisions.
He maintained that the conclusions in the report were based solely on archaeological and cultural evidence unearthed during the excavations and that there was no need to revise his findings.
ASI Head Yet to Receive Official Communication
Meanwhile, reports indicate that Nandini Bhattacharya Sahu, who heads the ASI's five-member internal committee, has stated that she has not yet received any official communication from the ASI regarding the proposed on-site review.
Political And Legal Developments
The delay in publishing the Keezhadi report has drawn criticism from several political parties in Tamil Nadu. VCK MP D Ravikumar had written to the ASI in March seeking the immediate publication of the report. Earlier, he had also approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking directions to the Union government to release it.
During those proceedings, the Central government's counsel informed the court that the report would be published within nine months. Accepting the assurance, the High Court, in its order dated February 27, 2024, directed that the report be released within that period.
Although the deadline expired in November 2024, the report has yet to be published.
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