ETV Bharat / bharat

Keeping Watch On West Asia Developments, Will Support Exporters If Needed: Official

New Delhi: The government is monitoring developments in the West Asia region and will do whatever is necessary on the ground to help domestic exporters continue trade as far as possible, an official said on Tuesday. An Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) set up to monitor the West Asia crisis and its impact on trade and energy supply chains is still functional, the official said.

"We will keep meeting stakeholders to keep capturing what is happening, how it is impacting our trade. And whatever needs to be done on the ground to help our exporters carry on the trade as far as possible, we will do that," the official added.

The US-Iran war has severely disrupted the movement of ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a key choke point in international waters. India's exports to the West Asian region have recorded a 7.29 per cent year-on-year growth to USD 5 billion.