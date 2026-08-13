ETV Bharat / bharat

'Keeping Democracy Is A Collective Responsibility, Don't Underestimate Institutions': SC In Shiv Sena Dispute

hiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut arrives to appear before the Supreme Court regarding the party symbol case, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said keeping democracy alive is a "collective responsibility" and stressed not to underestimate other institutions, which it described as "also quite committed."

The apex court made this observation while hearing the Uddhav Thackeray‑led faction of the Shiv Sena’s challenge to the Election Commission of India's recognition of the Eknath Shinde‑led group and its allotment of the party name and the “bow and arrow” symbol.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the Uddhav Thackeray‑led faction.

The CJI observed, "Mr Sibal, whosoever may be, the adjudication should be by an independent tribunal. I am not saying that the judiciary alone is the only fora…Parliament can."

Sibal said it is a very sad state of affairs as whichever party is in power ensures that disqualification is not decided. Sibal said it is the judiciary alone when this happens and of course, Parliament can but anyone in the ruling party will not allow this to happen because they benefit from it.

"So, only your lordships can correct (it). Ultimately, the burden of keeping democracy alive is with you. Not with us," Sibal said.

The bench said, "It is a collective responsibility…Constitution is lived by the people. People do not wish to live by the Constitution…”. Sibal said people are trying to live by it. The CJI said, "Let us not underestimate. Other institutions are also quite committed…"

Sibal said ultimately, the law has to be laid down by the apex court.

"Parliament will keep passing legislation, but the judiciary can test those laws," he said.

The bench observed that disqualification ends with the legislative assembly, but the symbol must survive as long as the political party survives. "The Election Commission has not held that there is no Shiv Sena. The tribunal by assigning the symbol order to Mr Shinde recognises Shinde’s rival group as the Shiv Sena," the bench observed.