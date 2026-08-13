'Keeping Democracy Is A Collective Responsibility, Don't Underestimate Institutions': SC In Shiv Sena Dispute
A bench led by the CJI Surya Kant is hearing a plea filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-faction against the ECI's decision.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 13, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said keeping democracy alive is a "collective responsibility" and stressed not to underestimate other institutions, which it described as "also quite committed."
The apex court made this observation while hearing the Uddhav Thackeray‑led faction of the Shiv Sena’s challenge to the Election Commission of India's recognition of the Eknath Shinde‑led group and its allotment of the party name and the “bow and arrow” symbol.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the Uddhav Thackeray‑led faction.
The CJI observed, "Mr Sibal, whosoever may be, the adjudication should be by an independent tribunal. I am not saying that the judiciary alone is the only fora…Parliament can."
Sibal said it is a very sad state of affairs as whichever party is in power ensures that disqualification is not decided. Sibal said it is the judiciary alone when this happens and of course, Parliament can but anyone in the ruling party will not allow this to happen because they benefit from it.
"So, only your lordships can correct (it). Ultimately, the burden of keeping democracy alive is with you. Not with us," Sibal said.
The bench said, "It is a collective responsibility…Constitution is lived by the people. People do not wish to live by the Constitution…”. Sibal said people are trying to live by it. The CJI said, "Let us not underestimate. Other institutions are also quite committed…"
Sibal said ultimately, the law has to be laid down by the apex court.
"Parliament will keep passing legislation, but the judiciary can test those laws," he said.
The bench observed that disqualification ends with the legislative assembly, but the symbol must survive as long as the political party survives. "The Election Commission has not held that there is no Shiv Sena. The tribunal by assigning the symbol order to Mr Shinde recognises Shinde’s rival group as the Shiv Sena," the bench observed.
“Why we are saying that the question therefore survives with the party. Whereas the freezing of facts where disqualification occurs is the day on which the application for disqualification is filed…," added the bench.
The bench observed that the split may occur on the day the application for disqualification is filed. "There is no such law. With respect. I will demonstrate that…," replied Sibal.
Sibal said the test in a disqualification case is completely different, stressing that split and disqualification are entirely separate issues.
He argued that subsequent events may be considered for disqualification but not for determining whether a split occurred. He said the apex court has the opportunity to lay down the law for the country and for the future of democracy.
Sibal vehemently argued, “You send somebody a notice under the ED, you send somebody a CBI notice. He would immediately come to you – whether he is a legislature or a member of the party. You cannot interpret the provisions of the Constitution to give encouragement to the very sin that the anti-defection law tried to prevent.”
Regarding the political party, Sibal also argued that “decision-making bodies are elected, and the administration and other bodies are executive. If it is a treasurer. I do not have to elect….the whole reasoning of the Election Commission is contrary to the well-settled principles…"
Sibal further elaborated that deputy leaders are all elected, as are members of the House and members of the House of Parliament, while secretaries, sanghataks, and rajya sampark pramukhs are appointed.
He added, “Rajya Pramukh is elected. Zilla sampark pramukh and zilla pramukh are appointed. This is the layout (of the party). The argument is that because there are a large number of appointed people, I want to get this constitution. Because appointed people will vote according to what the leader says."
The hearing in the matter will continue on August 18.
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