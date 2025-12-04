ETV Bharat / bharat

Kedarnath Winter Yatra Begins At Omkareshwar Temple In Ukhimath

A view of the Omkareshwar temple, which is said to be the winter abode of Lord Shiva. ( IANS )

Rudraprayag: The Kedarnath Winter Yatra began with ceremonial rites and chanting at Omkareshwar Temple, which is the seat of Panch Kedar, on Thursday. The winter pilgrimage has unofficially been on in Uttarakhand for the last month and a half, with approximately 4,000 pilgrims having already arrived during this period.

On this occasion, a Kalash Yatra was taken out from the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam’s (GMVN) Ukhimath campus to the Omkareshwar Temple by the members of the Mahila Mangal Dal, Yuva Mangal Dal and students from various schools. The Kalash Yatra showcased local cultural traditions. Devotees were enthusiastically welcomed along the route. Those present in the temple premises were seen dancing to the Shiv bhajans sung by Rudraprayag’s District Magistrate Prateek Jain.

Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee’s Vice President Vijay Kapravan and the District Magistrate Prateek Jain performed a ritualistic puja at the temple, inaugurating the winter pilgrimage.

Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal offered prayers to Lord Omkareshwar for the well-being and prosperity of all the people of the region and the state. She noted that last year, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally visited the Omkareshwar Temple to start this pilgrimage.

This year, the pilgrimage commenced with the same enthusiasm and grandeur. She expressed hope that this year, a greater number of devotees would visit Lord Omkareshwar as compared to last year.