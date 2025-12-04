Kedarnath Winter Yatra Begins At Omkareshwar Temple In Ukhimath
The winter pilgrimage has unofficially been on in Uttarakhand for the last month and a half with approximately 4,000 pilgrims having already arrived
Published : December 4, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
Rudraprayag: The Kedarnath Winter Yatra began with ceremonial rites and chanting at Omkareshwar Temple, which is the seat of Panch Kedar, on Thursday. The winter pilgrimage has unofficially been on in Uttarakhand for the last month and a half, with approximately 4,000 pilgrims having already arrived during this period.
On this occasion, a Kalash Yatra was taken out from the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam’s (GMVN) Ukhimath campus to the Omkareshwar Temple by the members of the Mahila Mangal Dal, Yuva Mangal Dal and students from various schools. The Kalash Yatra showcased local cultural traditions. Devotees were enthusiastically welcomed along the route. Those present in the temple premises were seen dancing to the Shiv bhajans sung by Rudraprayag’s District Magistrate Prateek Jain.
Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee’s Vice President Vijay Kapravan and the District Magistrate Prateek Jain performed a ritualistic puja at the temple, inaugurating the winter pilgrimage.
📿 श्री केदारनाथ गद्दी स्थल ओंकारेश्वर मंदिर ऊखीमठ से इस वर्ष की शीतकालीन यात्रा का भव्य शुभारम्भ— DM Rudraprayag (@DmRudraprayag) December 4, 2025
मंत्रोच्चारण एवं कलश यात्रा के साथ शीतकालीन यात्रा का विधिवत उद्घाटन किया गया।
कार्यक्रम में जिलाधिकारी @prateekjainIAS द्वारा पूजा-अर्चना कर शीतकालीन यात्रा का शुभारम्भ किया गया।… pic.twitter.com/tPd01rMQZL
Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal offered prayers to Lord Omkareshwar for the well-being and prosperity of all the people of the region and the state. She noted that last year, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally visited the Omkareshwar Temple to start this pilgrimage.
This year, the pilgrimage commenced with the same enthusiasm and grandeur. She expressed hope that this year, a greater number of devotees would visit Lord Omkareshwar as compared to last year.
Prateek Jain claimed that all necessary arrangements like proper roads, drinking water, electricity, parking and security have been made in time for the Yatra. He added that the Winter Yatra directly benefits the district's local economy and strengthens the livelihoods of local people.
The head priest of the Omkareshwar Temple stated that this temple is the seat of the Panch Kedar, and visiting it is equivalent to the merit of visiting Lord Kedarnath. He urged devotees to visit the Omkareshwar Temple in large numbers to earn this spiritual merit.
On the occasion of the start of the Kedarnath Winter Yatra 2025, women from various self-help groups of the block set up stalls exhibiting and selling attractive local products at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.
The exhibition showcased a variety of local products, including shawls, pulses, pickles, juices, woollen garments and incense sticks. Their products were appreciated by those present. Prateek Jain said that group-based production is providing economic strength to the local women and is an important step towards self-reliance.
Chief Development Officer Rajendra Singh Rawat said, “Such initiatives not only help preserve traditional culture and local products but also create new livelihood opportunities in the region.”
He stated the district administration will continue to encourage such events in the future, strengthening the rural economy and allowing local products to reach other markets in the state and the country.