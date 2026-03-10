Kedarnath Rawal Lays Transfer Of Jewellery Controversy To Rest, Reveals 2016 Order Changing Rule
Temple Committee says the Rawal had attended sacred rituals in Maharashtra's Nanded with the crown and the Roop Chhadi earlier.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Dehradun: There is a new twist to the controversy surrounding the transfer of the Roop Chhadi, the religious symbol of Kedarnath Temple, from Kedarnath to Maharashtra. This follows after some people protested the transfer of the Roop Chhadi to Maharashtra for a religious ceremony, claiming it was against tradition. New documents have revealed that the alleged tradition had already been changed in 2016.
Regarding the transfer of the Roop Chhadi to Maharashtra, new facts have now emerged. Prime among them is a 2016 order which makes it clear that the tradition being alleged to have been broken, had already been changed. According to these documents, the arrangement — transferring the Roop Chhadi from Kedarnath to Maharashtra, including the permission to take the Roop Chhadi and other sacred jewellery out of the shrine under special circumstances, had already been granted in 2016.
Bhimashankar Ling said that Roop Chhadi is a piece of jewellery belonging to the Rawal, and carrying it to religious events is not a violation of tradition. He stated that it is a symbol of respect for the Rawal, and has been used in accordance with tradition.
However, differing opinions are still emerging on this issue. While some view it as a matter of religious tradition, the momentum in the controversy appears to be shifting after the emergence of these new documents.
According to the BKTC, Rawal Bhimashankar Ling can attend religious events with the crown and the Roop Chhadi. That is what he was doing when he had attended the religious ceremony in Nanded in 2016 with the crown and Roop Chhadi. The committee said that in the same vein, Rawal Bhimashankar Ling had carried the crown and Roop Chhadi to the Shiv Katha and Vishwa Shanti yagna in Nanded, held between February 5 and 12. They also said that after the ceremony, he had safely deposited the jewellery in the office of the Omkareshwar Temple.