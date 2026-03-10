ETV Bharat / bharat

Kedarnath Rawal Lays Transfer Of Jewellery Controversy To Rest, Reveals 2016 Order Changing Rule

Dehradun: There is a new twist to the controversy surrounding the transfer of the Roop Chhadi, the religious symbol of Kedarnath Temple, from Kedarnath to Maharashtra. This follows after some people protested the transfer of the Roop Chhadi to Maharashtra for a religious ceremony, claiming it was against tradition. New documents have revealed that the alleged tradition had already been changed in 2016.

Attempting to clarify the situation, the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has said the Rawal (head priest) of Kedarnath Temple, Bhimashankar Ling, has attended the Shiv Katha and Vishwa Shanti yagna rituals held in Maharashtra's Nanded with the crown and the Roop Chhadi. The BKTC said after the event, the crown and Roop Chhadi were safely deposited in the office of the Omkareshwar Temple, which is the winter seat of the Kedarnath Temple.

Regarding the transfer of the Roop Chhadi to Maharashtra, new facts have now emerged. Prime among them is a 2016 order which makes it clear that the tradition being alleged to have been broken, had already been changed. According to these documents, the arrangement — transferring the Roop Chhadi from Kedarnath to Maharashtra, including the permission to take the Roop Chhadi and other sacred jewellery out of the shrine under special circumstances, had already been granted in 2016.