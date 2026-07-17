ETV Bharat / bharat

Kedarnath Pilgrimage Suspended After Heavy Rain Damages Pedestrian Route

Devotees being escorted by the NDRF, SDRF and local police following a heavy rain and landslide during the Dham Yatra to the Kedarnath Temple, in Rudraprayag. ( ANI )

Rudraprayag: Heavy rain has forced authorities to suspend the Kedarnath Yatra after landslides damaged the Gaurikund-Kedarnath pedestrian route at several locations in Uttarakhand.

Pilgrims are being turned back from Gaurikund as officials monitor the situation and carry out work to restore the damaged route. Officials said due to continuous rainfall, debris and large boulders are falling from the mountains making several stretches highly unsafe for movement.

Officials said no pilgrim will be allowed to proceed towards Kedarnath until the route is declared safe. Teams from the administration, police, DDRF and other agencies are maintaining a constant surveillance at the site. Restoration work is being carried out on a war footing to clear debris and repair damaged sections of the track.