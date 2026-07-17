Kedarnath Pilgrimage Suspended After Heavy Rain Damages Pedestrian Route
Pilgrims stopped at Gaurikund as landslides and falling boulders made the pedestrian route unsafe; restoration work underway.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Heavy rain has forced authorities to suspend the Kedarnath Yatra after landslides damaged the Gaurikund-Kedarnath pedestrian route at several locations in Uttarakhand.
Pilgrims are being turned back from Gaurikund as officials monitor the situation and carry out work to restore the damaged route. Officials said due to continuous rainfall, debris and large boulders are falling from the mountains making several stretches highly unsafe for movement.
Officials said no pilgrim will be allowed to proceed towards Kedarnath until the route is declared safe. Teams from the administration, police, DDRF and other agencies are maintaining a constant surveillance at the site. Restoration work is being carried out on a war footing to clear debris and repair damaged sections of the track.
District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar has appealed to all pilgrims to postpone their journey until weather conditions improve. “Do not embark on the Kedarnath Yatra until the weather conditions improve. The safety of pilgrims is the administration's top priority. The Yatra will resume only after the trekking route is inspected and declared completely safe,” Rajwar said.
District Magistrate Vishal Mishra has also urged pilgrims to follow official advisories and avoid relying on unverified information. “Pilgrims should strictly follow the warnings issued by the Meteorological Department and not pay heed to rumours. Devotees should rely only on official information issued by the administration. Due to continuous rainfall, the risk of landslides has increased in mountainous areas, so avoiding unnecessary travel is the safest option,” said Mishra.
The Rudraprayag District Administration has said that the safety of pilgrims will not be compromised at any level. “Until the walking route is completely safe, the movement of pilgrims to Kedarnath Dham will remain prohibited,” officials said. Pilgrims have been urged to remain patient and strictly follow the administration's instructions.
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