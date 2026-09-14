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Kedarnath Dham Trekking Route: Rockfalls Subside In Chirbasa; Pilgrims Escorted To Gauri Kund

Pilgrims are being advised to avoid stopping on the route under any circumstances and to strictly follow the instructions of the security personnel.

Pilgrims in Chirbasa area.
Pilgrims in Chirbasa area. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 14, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): The trekking route to Kedarnath Dham remains vulnerable following incidents of falling rocks from the hillside in the Chirbasa area. Prioritising pilgrim safety, the administration has taken precautionary measures to regulate the movement of travellers.

Currently, with favourable weather and the cessation of rain, the rockfall activity in Chirbasa has paused. As a result, pilgrims are being safely escorted towards Gauri Kund one by one under the supervision of security personnel.

On Monday, the Chirbasa area saw light cloud cover but no rainfall. As weather conditions improved, movement along the route resumed in accordance with the situation. Pilgrims passing through the vulnerable section are being guided forward cautiously under the watch of security forces. They are being advised to avoid stopping on the route under any circumstances and to strictly follow the instructions of the security personnel.

District Disaster Management Officer, Rudraprayag, Nandan Singh Rajwar said, "Given the current favourable weather, pilgrims moving from Bhimbali towards Gauri Kund are being evacuated in a phased manner, adhering to safety standards and necessary precautions. Rescue teams comprising the SDRF, DDRF, YMF, Aapda Mitra, and police forces are deployed on site to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims. All teams are providing necessary assistance to the pilgrims while maintaining constant surveillance of the vulnerable area."

Rajwar said that the situation in the Chirbasa area is being monitored. Should there be any change in the weather or the condition of the hillside, pilgrim movement will be immediately regulated according to the prevailing circumstances. The administration's priority is to safely evacuate pilgrims from the vulnerable zone. At present, the situation in Chirbasa is reported to be normal and under control, with pilgrims being safely directed towards Gauri Kund under the supervision of rescue teams.

Also Read:

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  2. Uttarakhand: 2 Rajasthan Women Die While Taking Dips In Tapt Kund at Badrinath Dham
  3. Held Once Every 12 Years, Nanda Devi Raj Jat Begins In Uttarakhand

TAGGED:

KEDARNATH ROAD
HEAVY RAIN
CHAR DHAM YATRA
KEDARNATH TREKKING ROUTE
KEDARNATH DHAM TREKKING ROUTE

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