ETV Bharat / bharat

Kedarnath Dham Trekking Route: Rockfalls Subside In Chirbasa; Pilgrims Escorted To Gauri Kund

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): The trekking route to Kedarnath Dham remains vulnerable following incidents of falling rocks from the hillside in the Chirbasa area. Prioritising pilgrim safety, the administration has taken precautionary measures to regulate the movement of travellers.

Currently, with favourable weather and the cessation of rain, the rockfall activity in Chirbasa has paused. As a result, pilgrims are being safely escorted towards Gauri Kund one by one under the supervision of security personnel.

On Monday, the Chirbasa area saw light cloud cover but no rainfall. As weather conditions improved, movement along the route resumed in accordance with the situation. Pilgrims passing through the vulnerable section are being guided forward cautiously under the watch of security forces. They are being advised to avoid stopping on the route under any circumstances and to strictly follow the instructions of the security personnel.