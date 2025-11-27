ETV Bharat / bharat

Kedarnath Chopper Crash: AAIB Interim Report Says No Abnormality During Take Off

New Delhi: 'Cannot see anything, turning...' was the last message from the pilot of the 17-year-old helicopter that crashed near Kedarnath valley in June this year, killing all seven people onboard and the valley exit was covered with clouds at the time of the accident, according to AAIB's interim probe report.

Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd's Bell 407 helicopter (VT-BKA), which took off from Kedarnath helipad, crashed at 5.35 am and was destroyed in a fire before landing at the Guptkashi helipad on June 15. The accident happened near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand, and all the occupants -- pilot, five people and an infant -- lost their lives.

In the interim report, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said there was no abnormality when the helicopter took off from Kedarnath for Guptkashi.

The AAIB team, in coordination with the accredited representatives from the US and Canada regulators and technical advisors, is working on the future course of action to find the root cause of the accident.

The United States' National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB) have appointed their accredited representatives and technical advisors for the investigation.

"On analysing the footage of the CCTV camera facing the valley entry/exit point, during the time of the accident, it was observed that the valley exit point was covered with clouds and was moving down into the valley. The other two helicopters, which were behind the accident helicopter VT-BKA, were observed to have exited the valley at a lower altitude by avoiding the clouds," AAIB's interim report said.

As per the procedures, the helicopters are supposed to maintain an altitude of 8,500 feet while entering the Kedarnath valley entry point and while returning, they are supposed to maintain an altitude of 9,000 feet while exiting the Kedarnath valley exit point.