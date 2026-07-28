ETV Bharat / bharat

KC Venugopal Questions PM Modi, Amit Shah's Absence In Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate

New Delhi: Congress MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday launched an attack against the Centre over the paper leaks, stating that the party was ready to pass the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, but the government was not sincere towards irregularities in examinations.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the amendment to the anti-paper leak Bill, KC Venugopal questioned the Centre over the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.

Pointing out discrepancies in the implementation of the 2024 Act, he alleged that the central agencies are used against political actors instead of probing paper leaks.

Venugopal said, "In May 2026, the NEET-UG paper leaked. You want to give credit to Narendra Modi ji for bringing the legislation. (Is it a) Big thing? How many students shed their blood for this legislation? How much lathi-charge did you do? How many AK-47s were used? The Home Minister and Prime Minister are not ready to sit here because they have a guilty conscience in their minds. They cannot face the talks. Jitendra Singh, you are talking about this important Bill, but the Prime Minister is not ready to hear what is happening in the country, what the MPs are saying."

The Congress leader also slammed Amit Shah over police action against protesters. He said, "All these atrocities happened under the Home Ministry. Delhi is a Union Territory, controlled by the Home Ministry directly. He is not here. They say 56-inch chest, even five inches not there. 22.8 lakh students were appearing in the NEET-UG paper, but it was leaked at the setting stage. CBI, ED and Income Tax agencies were powerful once upon a time; you completely misused all these agencies. The agencies only decide on searching political leaders and your political enemies."

"In 2024, you brought a legislation; now again you are bringing a legislation. We are ready to pass the legislation, but if you have no sincerity to address the concerns of the students and examination failures, this legislation will serve no purpose. This is not an issue of legislation but system failure," Venugopal added.