Kaziranga National Park Stands Tall With Record Footfall In 2025-26
The Park received a total of 4,68,147 visitors which included 30,474 foreign tourists accounting for 4.5% of the total footfall
Published : May 5, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Tezpur: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has recorded its highest-ever tourist footfall in the financial year 2025-26, reaffirming its position as one of India’s premier wildlife destinations. Director Sonali Ghosh said the Park received a total of 4,68,147 visitors, which included 30,474 foreign tourists. This marks a significant rise in global interest, with foreigners accounting for 4.5 per cent of the total footfall.
The surge reflects a steady upward trend over the last decade, with visitors nearly quadrupling in 10 years. From just over 1.55 lakh tourists in 2016-17, Kaziranga has seen consistent growth while bouncing back strongly after the pandemic years and setting new benchmarks in the current fiscal.
Ghosh said the momentum has continued into the new season as well. “In April 2026 alone, the Park recorded 49,322 visitors including 2,116 foreign nationals indicating sustained enthusiasm among travellers,” she said.
Kaziranga’s growing prominence on the global tourism map has been bolstered by a series of high-profile visits. King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited the Park in recent years. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid a visit on March 9, 2024. This was the first visit by a Prime Minister since the declaration of Kaziranga as a National Park in 1974.
In 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar led a delegation of 60 Heads of Mission to the Park, under the Advantage Assam initiative, further highlighting its appeal. Other notable visitors included Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and French Ambassador Thierry Mathou.
Kaziranga has also gained global recognition, including being featured among top must-visit destinations by international publications like the New York Times. Officials attribute the tourism boom to a mix of conservation success, improved infrastructure and innovative visitor experiences.
New initiatives such as bird safaris in Panbari, cycling trails in Kohora, boat and jeep safaris in Biswanath and community led trekking at Hemtap Hill in Karbi Anglong have diversified the tourism portfolio and enhanced visitor engagement.
The Park, spread across three wildlife divisions of Eastern Assam, Biswanath and Nagaon has also seen the rise of eco-tourism initiatives. Eco-shops run by staff welfare groups are promoting local handicrafts and souvenirs while community participation through Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) is creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.
Sources say the tourism surge has had a ripple effect on the local economy with hotels, restaurants and small businesses reporting increased activity. Experts believe the collaborative efforts between the government agencies, local communities and private stakeholders are playing a crucial role in shaping Kaziranga’s success story.
“With its iconic one-horned rhinoceros, rich biodiversity and evolving tourism experiences, Kaziranga continues to attract nature lovers from across the globe setting new milestones and strengthening Assam’s position on the world tourism map,” Ghosh Said.