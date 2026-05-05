ETV Bharat / bharat

Kaziranga National Park Stands Tall With Record Footfall In 2025-26

Tezpur: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has recorded its highest-ever tourist footfall in the financial year 2025-26, reaffirming its position as one of India’s premier wildlife destinations. Director Sonali Ghosh said the Park received a total of 4,68,147 visitors, which included 30,474 foreign tourists. This marks a significant rise in global interest, with foreigners accounting for 4.5 per cent of the total footfall.

The surge reflects a steady upward trend over the last decade, with visitors nearly quadrupling in 10 years. From just over 1.55 lakh tourists in 2016-17, Kaziranga has seen consistent growth while bouncing back strongly after the pandemic years and setting new benchmarks in the current fiscal.

Ghosh said the momentum has continued into the new season as well. “In April 2026 alone, the Park recorded 49,322 visitors including 2,116 foreign nationals indicating sustained enthusiasm among travellers,” she said.

Kaziranga’s growing prominence on the global tourism map has been bolstered by a series of high-profile visits. King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited the Park in recent years. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid a visit on March 9, 2024. This was the first visit by a Prime Minister since the declaration of Kaziranga as a National Park in 1974.

In 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar led a delegation of 60 Heads of Mission to the Park, under the Advantage Assam initiative, further highlighting its appeal. Other notable visitors included Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and French Ambassador Thierry Mathou.