Kavach Installation: Railways Misses 2nd Deadline On Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata Route, Eyes 2026

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry has missed the deadline to install the automatic train protection system, Kavach, on the New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah routes by December 2025. However, officials are hopeful of operationalising the system by 2026.

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, which is a highly technology-intensive system. It helps loco pilots in running trains within specified speed limits by the automatic application of brakes in case they fail to do so.

According to officials, about 25 per cent work has been commissioned and is in ready-to-use condition. On the remaining portions majority of components and equipments have been put in place.

"We are doing our level best to operationalise Kavach on the Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Kolkata route, hoping that it will be achieved in 2026," officials said.

The Railway Ministry on August 7, 2024, said that Kavach work would be completed on the said route by March 2025. It announced the extension of the deadline from March to December 2025 on February 1, 2025, in a budget document titled 'Railways estimates for Revised Estimates 2024-25 and Budget Estimates 2025-26'.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided an update on the progress of Kavach installation on December 17 in the Lok Sabha when the Congress MP Mallu Ravi asked the specific reasons for the revised deadline of December 2025 for the installation of 'Kavach' 4.0 on the high-density Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata routes and the percentage of this work completed as of November 1, 2025.

"After extensive and elaborate trials, Kavach Version 4.0 has been successfully commissioned on 738 Route km on Palwal-Mathura- Nagda section (633 Rkm) on Delhi-Mumbai route and Howrah-Bardhaman section (105 Rkm) on Delhi-Howrah route," Vaishnaw said.

He added, "Kavach implementation has been taken up in balance sections of Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors."