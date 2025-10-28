ETV Bharat / bharat

Kavach 4.0 Installed On Delhi-Mumbai Rail Line Through Kota Division

Kota: The 549-kilometre stretch of the Delhi–Mumbai rail line between Mathura and Nagda, passing through the Kota Railway Division, is now safer than before as it has been equipped with Kavach 4.0. Kota is the first railway division in the country to get this advanced safety system. It’s an indigenous, fully automatic train protection technology meant to prevent accidents. According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Commercial Manager of the division, this system will greatly reduce mishaps caused by human error.

Jain said that 324 kilometres of the Kota Division were commissioned on July 30, 2025, while the Kota–Nagda section was completed on October 27. While such a system usually takes decades to build and install, this project was finished in just about fifteen months. After it was approved by the Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) in July 2024, the installation work began right away.