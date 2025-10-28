Kavach 4.0 Installed On Delhi-Mumbai Rail Line Through Kota Division
The Kota Railway Division becomes India’s first to install Kavach 4.0, an indigenous automatic train protection system designed to prevent collisions and reduce accidents.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 9:58 PM IST
Kota: The 549-kilometre stretch of the Delhi–Mumbai rail line between Mathura and Nagda, passing through the Kota Railway Division, is now safer than before as it has been equipped with Kavach 4.0. Kota is the first railway division in the country to get this advanced safety system. It’s an indigenous, fully automatic train protection technology meant to prevent accidents. According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Commercial Manager of the division, this system will greatly reduce mishaps caused by human error.
Jain said that 324 kilometres of the Kota Division were commissioned on July 30, 2025, while the Kota–Nagda section was completed on October 27. While such a system usually takes decades to build and install, this project was finished in just about fifteen months. After it was approved by the Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) in July 2024, the installation work began right away.
The first tower was set up between Pingora and Sewar, near Mathura, and the second at Bayana station. The Delhi–Mumbai section is also being upgraded for trains to run at 160 kmph under the Gati Shakti Yojana. The Railways have spent ₹428 crore on the Kavach 4.0 system between Mathura and Nagda. In all, 130 towers have been installed.
Explaining how the system works, Jain said Kavach is Indian Railways’ own Automatic Train Protection (ATP) technology. It prevents two trains from colliding by automatically applying brakes on both. The system also shows signals directly on the train’s dashboard, even in fog or low visibility, so loco pilots don’t have to look outside for signals anymore.