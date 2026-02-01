Kavach 4.0: Indian Railways’ Advanced Safety Shield Against Train Collisions
Indian Railways’ Kavach 4.0 uses digital communication between trains, tracks, and signals to prevent overshooting and maintain a safe distance between trains.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Kavach 4.0, the indigenous railway safety system being deployed to prevent train collisions and signal violations in Indian Railways, is now emerging in a more advanced and mature form.
Keshav Yadav, Marketing Engineer at Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd., the company developing Kavach, explained the system’s functioning and features in detail. According to him, Kavach is not just a device but an intelligent safety network that enables constant communication between the train, track and signalling systems.
He emphasised that Kavach's primary objective is to make train movement fail-safe. In this system, even if a human error occurs at any level, automatic intervention helps prevent accidents, forming the foundation for its intelligent safety features.
Through the Driver Machine Interface (DMI), a digital display panel installed in the locomotive, loco pilots receive real-time updates on upcoming signal aspects, such as red (stop), yellow (caution) or green (go).
Additionally, signal information remains digitally available even during fog, rain, or low-visibility conditions, supporting safer, timelier operations regardless of weather.
One of the most critical features of Kavach 4.0 is (Signal Passing At Danger) (SPAD) protection. If a loco pilot overshoots a red signal, the system immediately applies automatic braking to stop the train. The software logic also continuously monitors the safe distance between trains.
Whether it is a head-on, rear-end, or side-impact scenario, the train automatically halts before a potential collision.
Further supporting operational safety, Kavach 4.0 includes automatic speed control. Section-wise speed limits are programmed into the system, ensuring trains cannot exceed prescribed limits, even if the driver accelerates. In loop lines, station areas, or restricted-speed zones, the system automatically regulates speed.
Recognising the challenges posed by densely populated areas, the system also provides level crossing protection. It can detect the status of railway gates and stop trains when needed. An automatic horn feature alerts people nearby, further enhancing safety.
This version of Kavach has evolved from earlier versions to 4.0, which is considered more advanced and up to date. It has been designed to meet the highest international safety standard, Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL-4).
In the Delhi Division, engineers successfully trialled and commissioned the system on the Tughlakabad Junction cabin (Delhi) to Palwal section, testing its performance under various conditions. Indian Railways is now expanding deployment in phases. Systems like Kavach are expected to significantly reduce major rail accidents caused by human error, marking a shift toward digitally secured train operations.
