Kavach 4.0: Indian Railways’ Advanced Safety Shield Against Train Collisions

New Delhi: Kavach 4.0, the indigenous railway safety system being deployed to prevent train collisions and signal violations in Indian Railways, is now emerging in a more advanced and mature form.

Keshav Yadav, Marketing Engineer at Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd., the company developing Kavach, explained the system’s functioning and features in detail. According to him, Kavach is not just a device but an intelligent safety network that enables constant communication between the train, track and signalling systems.

He emphasised that Kavach's primary objective is to make train movement fail-safe. In this system, even if a human error occurs at any level, automatic intervention helps prevent accidents, forming the foundation for its intelligent safety features.

Through the Driver Machine Interface (DMI), a digital display panel installed in the locomotive, loco pilots receive real-time updates on upcoming signal aspects, such as red (stop), yellow (caution) or green (go).

Additionally, signal information remains digitally available even during fog, rain, or low-visibility conditions, supporting safer, timelier operations regardless of weather.

One of the most critical features of Kavach 4.0 is (Signal Passing At Danger) (SPAD) protection. If a loco pilot overshoots a red signal, the system immediately applies automatic braking to stop the train. The software logic also continuously monitors the safe distance between trains.