Katra-Banihal Vande Bharat Train To Run At 100 Kmph Starting October 2
Vande Bharat train will run at 100 kmph on the Katra-Banihal USBRL section starting October 2, following safety approvals and successful trials, reports Amir Tantray
Published : September 30, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
Jammu: The high-speed Vande Bharat train will begin running at 100 kmph on the newly completed Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) starting October 2, ETV Bharat has learnt.
The order in this regard has been issued by the Senior Divisional Operations Manager (SDOM) of the Northern Railway on Wednesday, and it has been ordered that the maximum speed limit of trains of 100 kmph will come into effect from 00:00 hours on Friday.
"In continuation of earlier letters, it is informed that, based on compliance with all stipulations and conditions laid down in the sanction accorded by the competent authority, approval has been accorded for raising the maximum permissible speed to 100 kmph on the Katra-Banihal section of USBRL single line electrified section of the Jammu division. The enhanced maximum speed shall come into effect from 00:00 hours on 02:10:2026," reads the order.
Official sources told ETV Bharat that the decision has been taken after a recent visit by the Principal Chief Engineer of the Northern Railway to this section a few days ago.
On August 19, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave the nod to increase the speed of trains on the 111-kilometre-long new broad gauge rail section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Banihal under Jammu Division, approving it to 100 kmph after the Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) had recommended the same.
So far, the permissible maximum speed was 85 kmph for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Sangaldan section and 75 kmph for the Sangaldan-Banihal section.
ETV Bharat had reported on August 7 that during his visit to the Katra-Banihal section of USBRL, the CRS, Northern Circle, Dinesh Chand Deshwal had examined all the necessary things and was satisfied with increasing the speed up to 100 kmph.
Before his visit, an Oscillation Monitoring System (OMS) train was run on the track, speed of which was taken between 110 and 115.