ETV Bharat / bharat

Katra-Banihal Vande Bharat Train To Run At 100 Kmph Starting October 2

Jammu: The high-speed Vande Bharat train will begin running at 100 kmph on the newly completed Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) starting October 2, ETV Bharat has learnt.

The order in this regard has been issued by the Senior Divisional Operations Manager (SDOM) of the Northern Railway on Wednesday, and it has been ordered that the maximum speed limit of trains of 100 kmph will come into effect from 00:00 hours on Friday.

"In continuation of earlier letters, it is informed that, based on compliance with all stipulations and conditions laid down in the sanction accorded by the competent authority, approval has been accorded for raising the maximum permissible speed to 100 kmph on the Katra-Banihal section of USBRL single line electrified section of the Jammu division. The enhanced maximum speed shall come into effect from 00:00 hours on 02:10:2026," reads the order.

Official sources told ETV Bharat that the decision has been taken after a recent visit by the Principal Chief Engineer of the Northern Railway to this section a few days ago.