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Kathmandu-bound Air India Plane Returns To Delhi Due To Suspected Tech Issue

The airline said passengers were flown to Kathmandu in an alternative aircraft.

Kathmandu-bound Air India plane returns to Delhi due to suspected tech issue
Representational Image (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : September 19, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: A Kathmandu-bound Air India aircraft returned to Delhi due to a suspected technical issue on Saturday.

The airline said passengers were flown to Kathmandu in an alternative aircraft.

Details about the number of passengers could not be ascertained.

"The crew operating flight AI219 from Delhi to Kathmandu on September 19 returned to Delhi due to a suspected technical issue, as per standard operating procedure. The flight landed safely at Delhi, and all passengers and crew disembarked," the airline said in a statement.

Air India also regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation.

TAGGED:

AIR INDIA A320
KATHMANDU BOUND AIR INDIA
KATMANDU DELHI FLIGHT
AIR INDIA AI219
AVI AIR INDIA FLIGHT

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