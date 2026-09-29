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Kasturirangan Report Explained: What Did It Propose For The Western Ghats?

The Kasturirangan panel identified approximately 37% (59,940 square kilometres) of the Western Ghats as ecologically sensitive. ( Getty Images )

Thiruvananthapuram: The K Kasturirangan report on the West Ghats has once against become the centre of debate in southern states, including Karnataka and Kerala, particularly in the high-range districts.

But what exactly did the report recommend, and why has it remained controversial for more than a decade? The High Level Working Group (HLWG), headed by former ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) chairman Dr K Kasturirangan, was constituted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC, née ministry of environment and forest) to examine the ecological protection of the Western Ghats while also considering the development needs and aspirations of people living in the six states. The panel submitted its report on April 15, 2013. Kasturirangan Report at a glance KASTURIRANGAN HLWG 2013 Chairman Dr K Kasturirangan Report submitted April 15, 2013 Western Ghats covered 6 states ESA proposed 59,940 sq km Share ~37% Natural landscape Main focus of ESA Objective Ecological protection + Sustainable development The Western Ghats extend across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Kasturirangan panel identified approximately 37% of the Western Ghats - 59,940 square kilometres - as ecologically sensitive. This was described as a continuous natural landscape stretching about 1,500km. Western Ghats ESA 6 States State Proposed ESA Karnataka 20,668 sq km Maharashtra 17,340 sq km Kerala 9,993.7 sq km Tamil Nadu 6,914 sq km Goa 1,461 sq km Gujarat 449 sq km Total 56,825.7 sq km A key feature of the report was its distinction between 'natural landscape' and 'cultural landscape'. Natural landscapes included forests and areas considered important for ecological conservation, while human settlements, agricultural fields and plantations were treated differently. The approach was therefore more targeted towards areas considered ecologically valuable rather than treating the entire Western Ghats as one uniformly restricted zone. What The 2026 Draft Restricts The High Level Working Group was headed by former ISRO chairman Dr K Kasturirangan. (ETV Bharat)