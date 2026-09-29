Kasturirangan Report Explained: What Did It Propose For The Western Ghats?
The HLWG was constituted by MOEFCC to examine the ecological protection of Western Ghats while considering development needs and aspirations of people in 6 states.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST|
Updated : September 29, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The K Kasturirangan report on the West Ghats has once against become the centre of debate in southern states, including Karnataka and Kerala, particularly in the high-range districts.
But what exactly did the report recommend, and why has it remained controversial for more than a decade?
The High Level Working Group (HLWG), headed by former ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) chairman Dr K Kasturirangan, was constituted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC, née ministry of environment and forest) to examine the ecological protection of the Western Ghats while also considering the development needs and aspirations of people living in the six states. The panel submitted its report on April 15, 2013.
|Kasturirangan Report at a glance
|KASTURIRANGAN HLWG
|2013
|Chairman
|Dr K Kasturirangan
|Report submitted
|April 15, 2013
|Western Ghats covered
|6 states
|ESA proposed
|59,940 sq km
|Share
|~37%
|Natural landscape
|Main focus of ESA
|Objective
|Ecological protection + Sustainable development
The Western Ghats extend across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Kasturirangan panel identified approximately 37% of the Western Ghats - 59,940 square kilometres - as ecologically sensitive. This was described as a continuous natural landscape stretching about 1,500km.
|Western Ghats ESA
|6 States
|State
|Proposed ESA
|Karnataka
|20,668 sq km
|Maharashtra
|17,340 sq km
|Kerala
|9,993.7 sq km
|Tamil Nadu
|6,914 sq km
|Goa
|1,461 sq km
|Gujarat
|449 sq km
|Total
|56,825.7 sq km
A key feature of the report was its distinction between 'natural landscape' and 'cultural landscape'.
Natural landscapes included forests and areas considered important for ecological conservation, while human settlements, agricultural fields and plantations were treated differently. The approach was therefore more targeted towards areas considered ecologically valuable rather than treating the entire Western Ghats as one uniformly restricted zone.
What The 2026 Draft Restricts
- Mining / quarrying / sand mining: BAN
- New thermal power / expansion: NOT ALLOWED
- New Red-category industries: BAN
- Large construction/township projects: RESTRICTED
- Existing homes: REPAIR/RENOVATION PERMITTED UNDER APPLICABLE RULE
- Property ownership: NOT AFFECTED
The HLWG recommended that activities with a high potential for damaging the ecology should be prohibited or regulated in the proposed Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA). These included mining, quarrying and sand mining, while certain highly polluting industries and large development activities were also proposed for restrictions.
The report also sought to balance conservation with development. It recognised that the Western Ghats support a very large population and that conservation measures had to take into account the needs and aspirations of local and indigenous communities.
For Kerala, the HLWG originally recommended 13,108 sq km as ESA. However, Kerala subsequently carried out its own physical verification and proposed 9,993.7 sq km, comprising 9,107 sq km of forest and 886.7 sq km of non-forest area. Later draft notifications used the Kerala government's demarcation instead of the original 13,108-sq-km HLWG recommendation.
Thus, the present controversy is not simply about the Kasturirangan report itself. It is also about how its recommendations were subsequently demarcated, modified and translated into ESA notifications, and how conservation restrictions should coexist with settlements, agriculture and development in the Western Ghats.
The Kasturirangan Committee’s main aim was to balance environmental protection of the Western Ghats with the development needs of people living there. It focused primarily on relatively undisturbed natural landscapes. It also aimed to create a more targeted conservation framework rather than imposing uniform restrictions across the entire Western Ghats.
|Timeline
|2013
|Kasturirangan HLWG report
|2014 onward
|Successive ESA drafts
|2022–24
|Centre-state consultations
|July 27, 2026
|7th draft ESA notification
|Sept 25, 2026
|Objection/comment deadline
Why The Debate Continues
Environmental activist and retired professor E Kunhikrishnan, speaking to ETV Bharat on Tuesday, argues that the ESA framework is primarily intended to prevent environmentally damaging activities in ecologically fragile hill regions, rather than convert agricultural or residential land into forests. He says existing forest laws already provide protection to forests, while ESA restrictions target activities such as mining, quarrying, highly polluting industries and certain large construction projects.
According to Kunhikrishnan, agriculture, livestock rearing and other existing livelihood activities in notified villages are not prohibited by the draft provisions. He also argues that fears of ESA areas automatically becoming forests are unfounded, and alleges that interests connected with real estate and mining are contributing to public apprehension.
The debate extends beyond Kerala. Karnataka MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said the current Kasturirangan-based proposal is still a draft and called for its advantages and disadvantages to be discussed. He said people in Kodagu could face difficulties if entire villages fall within the ESA and stressed that conservation of the Western Ghats remains important.
At the heart of the dispute is how can the Western Ghats be protected? The final shape of the ESA notification will determine how that balance is ultimately struck.
Also read
Keralam Seeks Centre's Nod To Cut ESA Coverage, Exclude Farms And Habitations
Karnataka Assembly Unanimously Rejects Kasturirangan ESA Draft, Seeks Fresh Survey