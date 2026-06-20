ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Thousand-Year Snow’ Melts Fast In Kashmir Amid Climate Change, Threatening Livelihood

Sonmarg: On a clear June morning, pony riders point to sparkling snow-covered peaks towering over a meadow in Kashmir’s Sonmarg along the Sindh River. They call it “Hazarun saal ka baraf”, a reference to "thousands of years of snow" since the Ice Age. This phrase is passed down through generations to evoke curiosity among tourists and entice them to mount horses for the uphill trek.

Riyaz Ahmad (40) walks a kilometer from Shitkari village to greet visitors in Sonmarg, meaning “meadow of gold.” He says the term is used to lure tourists to Thajiwas Glacier.

“I don’t know the origin of this term,” he says “We heard the term from our elders to draw tourists to Thajiwas Glacier."

Ahmad has been trekking for half his life. Along the banks of the Sindh River, this tourist destination endures freezing temperatures, with people wrapped in woolens until May. However, changing weather patterns at high-altitude tourist spots now threaten local livelihoods.

Tourists enjoy pony ride in Sonmarg, Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

“We would ride ponies around these slopes and meadows till May, as deep snow would make it impossible to take horses on slopes,” says Ahmad. “By June, we would draw tourists on ponies to the downslope of the Thajiwas glacier. It would be covered with a thick layer of snow. The snow would melt completely by August and leave the slope barren till October when nature would again fill it with snow again.”

For over a decade, all that has changed. The Thajiwas slope is bereft of snow as early as April, and ponies start hailing rides as early as March. At an altitude of over 3500 metres, the glacier is a key attraction for domestic as well as foreigners. Almost a seven-kilometre trek from the main road, visitors from the plains are filled with excitement as they sit through bumpy rides on dirt tracks to experience white snow.

“But once tourists descend from horses, they are disappointed due to the lack of snow. Some people refuse to pay out of anger. There is green grass, exposed earth and rocks,” Ahmad told ETV Bharat.

The wide slope is filled with coffee and snack vendors. “We tell tourists to trek for over a kilometre from the slope to experience snow. But we know they cannot do that, as it is exhausting due to the steep slope.”