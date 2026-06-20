‘Thousand-Year Snow’ Melts Fast In Kashmir Amid Climate Change, Threatening Livelihood
Kashmir’s Sonmarg faces shrinking Thajiwas Glacier and less snow due to climate change, hurting tourism and local pony rides that depend on winter snowfall.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Sonmarg: On a clear June morning, pony riders point to sparkling snow-covered peaks towering over a meadow in Kashmir’s Sonmarg along the Sindh River. They call it “Hazarun saal ka baraf”, a reference to "thousands of years of snow" since the Ice Age. This phrase is passed down through generations to evoke curiosity among tourists and entice them to mount horses for the uphill trek.
Riyaz Ahmad (40) walks a kilometer from Shitkari village to greet visitors in Sonmarg, meaning “meadow of gold.” He says the term is used to lure tourists to Thajiwas Glacier.
“I don’t know the origin of this term,” he says “We heard the term from our elders to draw tourists to Thajiwas Glacier."
Ahmad has been trekking for half his life. Along the banks of the Sindh River, this tourist destination endures freezing temperatures, with people wrapped in woolens until May. However, changing weather patterns at high-altitude tourist spots now threaten local livelihoods.
“We would ride ponies around these slopes and meadows till May, as deep snow would make it impossible to take horses on slopes,” says Ahmad. “By June, we would draw tourists on ponies to the downslope of the Thajiwas glacier. It would be covered with a thick layer of snow. The snow would melt completely by August and leave the slope barren till October when nature would again fill it with snow again.”
For over a decade, all that has changed. The Thajiwas slope is bereft of snow as early as April, and ponies start hailing rides as early as March. At an altitude of over 3500 metres, the glacier is a key attraction for domestic as well as foreigners. Almost a seven-kilometre trek from the main road, visitors from the plains are filled with excitement as they sit through bumpy rides on dirt tracks to experience white snow.
“But once tourists descend from horses, they are disappointed due to the lack of snow. Some people refuse to pay out of anger. There is green grass, exposed earth and rocks,” Ahmad told ETV Bharat.
The wide slope is filled with coffee and snack vendors. “We tell tourists to trek for over a kilometre from the slope to experience snow. But we know they cannot do that, as it is exhausting due to the steep slope.”
His counterpart Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, who works as a tourist guide and has trekked mountains for over 15 years, argues trekking to the “Hazarun saal ka baraf” glacier is risky. In the past, a few local trekkers who went to the glacier were met with accidents as strong winds swept the ridges. “Tourists ke liye tau na mumkin hain wahan jana (It’s impossible for tourists to go there). Some foreigners trek to the Thajiwas Glacier to acclimatise themselves for summits,” he said.
In 2017, Sheikh trekked behind the Thajiwas Glacier to Doori Naar, where he confronted a harsh reality. “Before that year, I had trekked the same route and seen only two lakes at Thajiwas 1 and 2, with the rest buried under snow. But in 2017, the glacier was melting, revealing a third lake at Thajiwas 3,” he explained.
The observation is corroborated by studies suggesting that the Thajiwas glacier has vanished by a staggering 95 per cent since the last Ice Age, about 20,770 years ago. A study by researchers from the University of Kashmir (KU) and the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New Delhi, ‘Paleo-glacial reconstruction of the Thajiwas glacier in the Kashmir Himalaya', found that the glacier, which spread over nearly 54 square kilometres, has now shrunk to about 2.76 square kilometres.
At Kashmir University, earth scientist Prof. Ghulam Jeelani attributes the retreat of the glacier to global warming.
"The retreat of Thajwas is an important site where many exposed geomorphic structures and features can be helpful in understand the hydroglaciological processes that led to its retreat," he says.
For prominent adventurist Rauf Tramboo, who has skied from the Thajiwas peaks since 1986 through the '90s, the retreat is heartbreaking.
“Every time I visit the glacier I cherish it,” he says. “But more than two weeks ago, when I went there, I felt saddened as the glacier had retreated.”
He says the destination has potential for adventure tourism but has been spoiled by rampant construction of concrete hotels.
“It looks shabby now. Further, the all-weather road has further put pressure on the Sonmarg,” he adds. The newly constructed Z-Morh tunnel has made the destination all-weather, opening it for year-round use.
Pony operator Riyaz Ahmad agrees that they would suspend activities in November as snow would cover Sonmarg.
“But now, we work for 12 months, as winters are snowless. This year we took just a 20-day break during the snow. The rest of the time horses were running, as there was no snow in winter," he says.
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