Kashmir's Red Gold: Plummeting Yields And Crisis Threaten Expensive Spice Saffron

Pampore: A paved road cuts through the middle of vast karewas that sustain Kashmir’s heritage saffron crop. On the edge lies sleepy Dussu village in Pampore known for cultivating the spice.

For years, between October-November, Mohammad Asif Azad would see the village literally draped in purple flowers as the saffron harvest would overgrow the fields and courtyards. But now, silence and gloom looms over.

“We harvested a mere 250 grams of saffron in November this year,” says Azad, who owns 15 kanals of saffron growing land in the village. “It is five times lower than last year’s annual 1.5 kilograms produce. It cannot cover Rs 35,000 incurred on labour charges.”

Saffron or kesar is believed to have origins in southern Europe and is cultivated in Iran, Spain and Turkey etc. In India, the expensive spice is exclusively grown in Kashmir’s Karewas in Pampore. Twenty six villages in Pampore are dependent on their livelihood on saffron farming and produce 15 metric tonnes (MT) annually. .

Karewas are highly fertile alluvial soil deposits found in Pampore, Budgam and other districts in the Pirpanjal region. They are high table-land and are suitable for saffron cultivation. In 1859, Godwin-Austin was the first one to use the term karewa to refer to a sequence of an unconsolidated to semi – consolidated sand-clay-conglomerate.

Asif Azad at his saffron farm at Dussu village in Pampore (ETV Bharat)

Over the years, the Karewas are shrinking because of multiple factors including soil extraction, climate change, conversion of land to non-agriculture and rapid urbanisation. Between 2019-2024, these factors have contributed to decline in saffron production with the annual production reducing from over 17 metric tonnes reaching to 14 MT . Likewise, land under saffron cultivation has shrunk from 4,496 hectares to little over 23,00 ha from 1993 to 2024.

Prof SA Dar and Prof Nayaz Ahmed Dar inspect saffron (ETV Bharat)

But this year has seen the ‘lowest’ yield in decades, according to officials, without citing numbers as ‘estimates are underway’. For Abdul Majeed Wani, who leads an association of 300 saffron growers in Jammu and Kashmir, this year’s produce is “equivalent to what we would offer to beggars in charity during our childhood”.

“It is just 10 per cent of last year’s 14 MT,” he told ETV Bharat. “Saffron growers were never interested in government jobs as our earnings were sufficient to sustain us. But now, our young generation are looking for jobs as this saffron farming is not sustainable after the next five years.”

Azad graduated from nursing college with a four year degree in 2016. But instead of pursuing a career in his profession, he followed his parents to inherit the farming of his forefathers. Now, a father of a one-year-old baby boy, the 32-year-old does not want the next generation to follow the family suit as saffron cultivation sharply declines.

An apple orchard developed on a saffron field (ETV Bharat)

“It is untenable now. There is no irrigation and long dry spells have made it worse to sustain saffron farming,” adds Azad. Four years ago, he set up a small shop dealing with fertilizers and pesticides in the village to add to their primary income that would come from saffron farming. “But now, this shop is our lifeline,” says Azad as he is mulling to shift crops on their fields.

Dr SA Dar, who is Professor and head Advanced Research Station for Saffron and Seed Spices set up by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Kashmir (SKUAST-K) in Pampore, appears worried as the annual crop decline shows an upward trend. He cites multiple reasons including the key three-month long driest spell last year.

“Karewas are dependent on precipitation,” says Prof Dar, whose station provides scientific intervention to the farmers. “But drought-like situations from October till December last year caused a decline in saffron produce this year.”