ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir’s Martyrs Graveyard Sealed As PDP Leaders Allege House Detention

Security personnel stand guard outside the graveyard of protestors who died during the anti-monarchy rebellion in 1931, in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir have sealed July 13 Mazar-e-Shuhada (martyrs graveyard) in Srinagar's downtown ahead of the homage programme of Valley based political parties.

Witnesses and official sources said that the roads leading to the graveyard at Naqashband Sahab shrine in Nowhatta in Old city from Khanyar and Jamia Masjid have been partially sealed as the Jammu and Kashmir police has barricaded it with a vehicle. The administration has stationed police and CRPF personnel to thwart any movement towards the graveyard.

Ahead of their proposed visit to the graveyard to offer tributes, prayers, PDP leaders Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti claimed they have been put under house arrest.

"We have been placed under house arrest on the eve of Martyrs Day for reasons best known to JK Police. This is the normalcy they claim to have established in Kashmir? Make no mistake, the local government too is hand in glove using police in Sidhra to demolish homes & place opponents in detention when convenient," Iltija said, while livestreaming the barricading of their house entry in Khimber in Srinagar outskirts.

The ruling party National Conference has scheduled its homage programme at 8 in the morning on July 13 (Monday). NC's general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said that the party leadership, senior leaders and office bearers will pay tributes and offer prayers for the July 13 martyrs on Monday. Sagar said that party leaders in Jammu, Chenab and Pirpanjal will pay tributes to the martyrs at the party offices.