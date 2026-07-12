Kashmir’s Martyrs Graveyard Sealed As PDP Leaders Allege House Detention
Roads leading to the graveyard at Naqashband Sahab shrine in Nowhatta from Khanyar and Jamia Masjid have been partially sealed.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir have sealed July 13 Mazar-e-Shuhada (martyrs graveyard) in Srinagar's downtown ahead of the homage programme of Valley based political parties.
Witnesses and official sources said that the roads leading to the graveyard at Naqashband Sahab shrine in Nowhatta in Old city from Khanyar and Jamia Masjid have been partially sealed as the Jammu and Kashmir police has barricaded it with a vehicle. The administration has stationed police and CRPF personnel to thwart any movement towards the graveyard.
Ahead of their proposed visit to the graveyard to offer tributes, prayers, PDP leaders Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti claimed they have been put under house arrest.
"We have been placed under house arrest on the eve of Martyrs Day for reasons best known to JK Police. This is the normalcy they claim to have established in Kashmir? Make no mistake, the local government too is hand in glove using police in Sidhra to demolish homes & place opponents in detention when convenient," Iltija said, while livestreaming the barricading of their house entry in Khimber in Srinagar outskirts.
The ruling party National Conference has scheduled its homage programme at 8 in the morning on July 13 (Monday). NC's general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said that the party leadership, senior leaders and office bearers will pay tributes and offer prayers for the July 13 martyrs on Monday. Sagar said that party leaders in Jammu, Chenab and Pirpanjal will pay tributes to the martyrs at the party offices.
Meanwhile, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and the party's Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Sunday paid tributes to the July 13, 1931 martyrs on the eve of the 95th Youm-e-Shohada describing their sacrifice as a defining chapter in Jammu and Kashmir's struggle for justice, dignity and democratic rights.
“National Conference remains the true custodian of the legacy of the July 13 martyrs and is committed to carrying forward their mission of building a just, prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir where the ideals of dignity, equality and social justice continue to guide governance,” they said in the statement.
July 13 was commemorated in Kashmir as official homage day to the 22 Kashmiris who were killed in 1931 under the Dogra ruler Maharaji Hari Singh's rule near the Srinagar Central jail when they were protesting against the hanging of Abdul Qadeer.
However, after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A on August 5, 2019, July 13 has been removed from the official holiday list as well as official commemoration. Mainstream political parties have been restricted to pay homage on this day since 2019.
Last year, chief minister Omar Abdullah had to flung the wall to enter the graveyard as police restricted his movement. The ruling party had promised to restore the holiday after its election but it alleged that the Lieutenant Governor has not consented yet to their recommendation.
Also Read
Kashmir Parties Gear Up For July 13 Homage As Uncertainty Shadows Permission