Kashmir’s July 1931 Martyrs’ Day: From Battle Against Autocracy To Communal Flashpoint
CM Omar Abdullah accused the BJP of viewing the historic day through a religious lens. He alleged this is BJP's hatred against Muslims.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 10:04 PM IST
Srinagar: For nearly 90 years, July 13 was the anchor for successive governments to commemorate the uprising against the Dogra monarchy in Jammu and Kashmir. Yet as the Lieutenant Governor-led administration struck the day from the gazetted calendar list six years ago, it has turned into an ideological battleground for political parties.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of viewing the historic day through the religious lens. At the party headquarters in Srinagar, Abdullah spoke out after police and paramilitary sealed the martyrs’ graveyard at Naqshband sahib shrine at Nowhatta in Srinagar, preventing the government and the political parties from reaching the historic mausoleum.
“People are not being allowed to pay tributes at the graveyard of the very people who fought against autocracy. There is only one reason behind that and that is those who sacrificed their lives were Muslims and fought against Hindus. This is nothing but BJP’s hatred against Muslims,” said the chief minister.
PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti concedes with Abdullah accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of weaponising the day into a ‘Hindu-Muslim, Dogra-Kashmiri and Jammu and Kashmir divide’.
July 13, 1931 is marked as a day of defiance in the Valley,. Thousands of Kashmiris gathered to catch glimpse of Abdul Qadeer, who was an employee of a British officer posted in Peshawar. The duo was on vacation in Kashmir. On June 21, 1931, he addressed an assembly of people in Srinagar’s downtown, leading to his arrest for inciting Kashmiri Muslims against the Dogra monarchy.
When his trial began on the fateful day in the central jail in Srinagar, a Kashmiri Muslim man stood up to deliver the noon adhaan (call to prayer). The Dogra troops ordered him to stop but he defied. A Dogra officer ordered his forces to open fire on him, subsequently killing 22 Kashmiris. It caused a major upheaval with protests spreading to many parts of the Valley.
The slain are buried at the Naqshband Sahib graveyard or Mazaar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar. Until 2020, the day was marked as an official holiday, including a wreath-laying ceremony by the head of state. This would be followed by floral tributes across Kashmir’s political spectrum.
NC leader and MLA Salman Sagar sees the historic significance of the day through the awakening among Kashmiri Muslims leading to the foundation of National Conference.
But the saffron party disagrees calling the ‘martyrs’ as ‘conspirators’ for attempted to incite riots in the Valley. “They are not martyrs. It was court proceedings and a person named (Abdul) Qadeer was send here under a conspiracy to disrupt court proceeding in Srinagar. Eight pandits were also killed but none talks about them,” says BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur.
But NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar dismisses it asserting the martyrs are deeply etched in the collective conscience of people of Jammu and Kashmir. “This is irrespective of the curbs that are being imposed on this day since 2020,” he added.
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