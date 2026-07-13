ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir’s July 1931 Martyrs’ Day: From Battle Against Autocracy To Communal Flashpoint

Srinagar: For nearly 90 years, July 13 was the anchor for successive governments to commemorate the uprising against the Dogra monarchy in Jammu and Kashmir. Yet as the Lieutenant Governor-led administration struck the day from the gazetted calendar list six years ago, it has turned into an ideological battleground for political parties.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of viewing the historic day through the religious lens. At the party headquarters in Srinagar, Abdullah spoke out after police and paramilitary sealed the martyrs’ graveyard at Naqshband sahib shrine at Nowhatta in Srinagar, preventing the government and the political parties from reaching the historic mausoleum.

“People are not being allowed to pay tributes at the graveyard of the very people who fought against autocracy. There is only one reason behind that and that is those who sacrificed their lives were Muslims and fought against Hindus. This is nothing but BJP’s hatred against Muslims,” said the chief minister.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti concedes with Abdullah accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of weaponising the day into a ‘Hindu-Muslim, Dogra-Kashmiri and Jammu and Kashmir divide’.

July 13, 1931 is marked as a day of defiance in the Valley,. Thousands of Kashmiris gathered to catch glimpse of Abdul Qadeer, who was an employee of a British officer posted in Peshawar. The duo was on vacation in Kashmir. On June 21, 1931, he addressed an assembly of people in Srinagar’s downtown, leading to his arrest for inciting Kashmiri Muslims against the Dogra monarchy.