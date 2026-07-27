Kashmir's Jhelum River Recedes After Days Of Heavy Rain; Relief Yet Caution Remains
Jhelum river levels fall below warning marks after heavy rain, easing flood threat in Kashmir. But authorities warn of possible more rain and landslides ahead.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 27, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Srinagar: After days of relentless rain, flood alerts and tense nights along the banks of the River Jhelum, Kashmir woke up to calmer weather on Monday. The river, which had surged near warning levels earlier this week, is now receding across all major gauge stations, providing much-needed relief to residents. However, authorities continue to urge caution, anticipating more rain in the coming days.
The Flood Control Department said the Jhelum was flowing well below warning levels at its three principal gauge stations.
At Sangam in south Kashmir, the river level dropped to around 11 feet, well below the warning mark of 21 feet and danger level of 25 feet. In Srinagar’s Ram Munshibagh, it measured about 15.5 feet, under the warning threshold of 18 feet. Meanwhile, at Asham in the Bandipora district, the level stood near 12 feet, safely below the warning level of 14 feet and danger mark of 16.5 feet.
The department’s hydrograph showed how rapidly the river had risen between July 22 and July 24 following widespread rainfall before beginning a steady decline over the past two days.
Officials said the downward trend indicates that the immediate flood threat has eased, though the situation continues to be monitored because catchment areas remain saturated after repeated spells of rain.
The easing river levels coincided with an improvement in weather conditions across much of Jammu and Kashmir. Per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), most places recorded very little rainfall during the past 24 hours after several days of widespread precipitation. Light rain was reported from a few stations, including Gulmarg, Budgam and Bhaderwah, while the rest of the Union Territory remained largely dry.
Temperatures also showed signs of recovery after remaining below normal during the wet spell. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, while Jammu settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 19.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 24.5 degrees Celsius and Kupwara 29.8 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.
The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rain at scattered places over the next few days. Officials have advised people living in vulnerable areas to remain alert as isolated heavy showers could still trigger flash floods or landslides in mountainous districts.
While the weather improved in Kashmir, neighbouring Ladakh remained dry. The IMD Centre, Leh, said all major stations, including Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Drass, Padum and Nyoma, recorded no rainfall during the previous 24 hours. Minimum temperatures ranged from 9 degrees Celsius at Drass to 18.8 degrees Celsius at Khaltsi, while the forecast for the region is fair-to-partly cloudy skies.
The recent spell of heavy rain, however, continued to affect road connectivity. Restoration work was underway on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after a landslide at Dewal in Udhampur district disrupted traffic movement.
Police said debris clearance continued through the night, and a single lane was opened on Monday morning to allow the Amarnath Yatra convoy to pass safely before restoration work resumed. Only stranded vehicles and local traffic were being allowed through the affected stretch while heavy machinery remained engaged in clearing the road.
The disruption came a day after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) restored traffic at Gangru near Ramban, where a major landslide had blocked both carriageways on Saturday evening. According to NHAI, emergency teams restored single-lane connectivity within about three hours and reopened both carriageways after completing restoration work on Sunday.
Heavy rain over the past week has damaged several stretches of NH-44, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded at different locations between Udhampur and Qazigund.
Despite the difficult conditions, the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SAJY) continued without interruption.
Officials said a fresh batch of 3,823 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Monday morning in 140 vehicles for Baltal under tight security arrangements. The batch comprised 2,882 men, 838 women, two children, 84 sadhus and 17 sadhvis.
With the latest convoy, 127,326 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp during this year's pilgrimage, while the overall number of devotees who have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine has crossed the four lakh mark.
Elsewhere in the Valley, classrooms came alive again as schools reopened after a 21-day summer vacation that had been extended because of prolonged heat and the subsequent spell of inclement weather.
Government and private schools resumed academic activity across Kashmir, with students returning to classrooms after an unusually long break. Many students said they were happy to reunite with their classmates and teachers and resume studies after the holidays were extended due to adverse weather and flood-like conditions in some areas.
While the receding Jhelum and improving weather have brought temporary relief, scientists say the region faces a much bigger challenge in the years ahead.
𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙅&𝙆— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) July 27, 2026
●27July:A spell of Rain at many places twrds AN till evng
●28-31:Few spells of Rain/thundershowers at most places with hvy Rain/torrential rain/brief hvy showers in few dists of JMU div.Few dists of KMR Div may also receive brief hvy showers.👇 pic.twitter.com/tmWfgeHwqi
A recent study by researchers at IIT Kharagpur has found that the high-altitude regions of Jammu and Kashmir are warming significantly faster than the plains. Analysing 45 years of temperature records from IMD observatories across the Union Territory, the researchers found a clear pattern of accelerated warming at higher elevations, particularly during winter.
The study says tourist destinations such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam have warmed by nearly one degree Celsius over the past two decades. According to the researchers, the rapid rise in temperatures could hasten glacier melt, reduce seasonal snow cover and alter the flow of snow-fed rivers, including those that sustain the Jhelum basin. Such changes may also increase the vulnerability of the fragile Himalayan region to extreme weather events such as intense rainfall, flash floods and landslides.
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