ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir's Jhelum River Recedes After Days Of Heavy Rain; Relief Yet Caution Remains

People stand near the overflowing Jhelum River as the water level rises following heavy rainfall, in Srinagar on July 24, 2026. ( ANI )

Srinagar: After days of relentless rain, flood alerts and tense nights along the banks of the River Jhelum, Kashmir woke up to calmer weather on Monday. The river, which had surged near warning levels earlier this week, is now receding across all major gauge stations, providing much-needed relief to residents. However, authorities continue to urge caution, anticipating more rain in the coming days.

The Flood Control Department said the Jhelum was flowing well below warning levels at its three principal gauge stations.

At Sangam in south Kashmir, the river level dropped to around 11 feet, well below the warning mark of 21 feet and danger level of 25 feet. In Srinagar’s Ram Munshibagh, it measured about 15.5 feet, under the warning threshold of 18 feet. Meanwhile, at Asham in the Bandipora district, the level stood near 12 feet, safely below the warning level of 14 feet and danger mark of 16.5 feet.

The department’s hydrograph showed how rapidly the river had risen between July 22 and July 24 following widespread rainfall before beginning a steady decline over the past two days.

Trend of water level at River Jhelum (Department Of Irrigation and Flood Control)

Officials said the downward trend indicates that the immediate flood threat has eased, though the situation continues to be monitored because catchment areas remain saturated after repeated spells of rain.

The easing river levels coincided with an improvement in weather conditions across much of Jammu and Kashmir. Per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), most places recorded very little rainfall during the past 24 hours after several days of widespread precipitation. Light rain was reported from a few stations, including Gulmarg, Budgam and Bhaderwah, while the rest of the Union Territory remained largely dry.

Temperatures also showed signs of recovery after remaining below normal during the wet spell. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, while Jammu settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 19.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 24.5 degrees Celsius and Kupwara 29.8 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rain at scattered places over the next few days. Officials have advised people living in vulnerable areas to remain alert as isolated heavy showers could still trigger flash floods or landslides in mountainous districts.

While the weather improved in Kashmir, neighbouring Ladakh remained dry. The IMD Centre, Leh, said all major stations, including Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Drass, Padum and Nyoma, recorded no rainfall during the previous 24 hours. Minimum temperatures ranged from 9 degrees Celsius at Drass to 18.8 degrees Celsius at Khaltsi, while the forecast for the region is fair-to-partly cloudy skies.