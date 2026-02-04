Kashmir's 'Chipko 2.0' Wins As Centre Puts Controversial Rail Projects On Hold To Save Apple Orchards
Srinagar: For now, three proposed rail lines which had worried people in Jammu and Kashmir have been halted as they would have damaged the horticulture hubs, providing reprieve to worried farmers.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the projects including Awantipora-Shopian, Bijbehara-Pahalgam have been put on hold following intense local resentment and concerns raised by the state government regarding the destruction of apple orchards.
“Proposals for constructing two to three additional rail lines along the Baramulla–Srinagar section were examined but they have been put on hold following concerns raised by the state government and MPs over possible damage to apple orchards,” he said while allocating Rs 1086 crore rail budget for Jammu and Kashmir.
The announcement has triggered a wave of relief in Kashmir, where the horticulture sector serves as a Rs 12,000 crore economic backbone, supporting nearly 700,000 families.
For Shopian’s Keegam, a small village comprising 40 households and entirely dependent on farming, the halt ended two months of sleepless nights. Only two villagers work as a government teacher and the rest are working in orchards.
For Shabir Ahmad Dar, this was the first evening in the last two months he spent time with his family and dined peacefully at his home as the project would have ‘snatched’ his livelihood.
“We have been living in perpetual fear of losing our apple orchard,” said the 42-year-old who is a father of three children with eldest son, a class 11 student followed by another son and a daughter. “We fear it would bring our family on the road as farming is our lifeline. It is the only source of income for our 10 family members including my parents, my brother's family. It supports the education of our children. But the rail line would snatch our source of livelihood.”
The line would have snatched his 13 kanals of apple orchards that provides his family with over Rs 8 lakh annually. Over 325 kanals of apple trees would have been axed in the orchard, he added.
Likewise, another farmer Majid Bhat said in Shopian whose 16 kanals of land consisting of apple trees, walnut and willows would have been uprooted, argued that the line offers no benefit to residents.
“It should be permanently cancelled,” he told ETV Bharat. “The rail line is not beneficial to people as we would have to cover a distance of 26 kilometers to the proposed railway station in Shopian.”
Horticulture sector is a major contributor to the J&K economy and directly or indirectly employs 700,000 families with south Kashmir as a major bastion for the apple economy. More than 64 million fruit-bearing trees are planted in J&K over 2.15 lakh ha of land producing more than 2.4 MT of fruit. Of them, some 45 million are apple trees grown in over 70 per cent of land (1.5 lakh ha) and produce over 2.1 MT of the apple annually, according to agriculture data.
The proposed lines would cover hundreds of kanals of fertile agricultural land and horticulture was seen as environmentally and physically ‘unviable’. For example, the proposed railway station at Konso Shopian was 26 kilometers away from Keegam village against the nearest Kakpora station which is 19 kilometers, said chairman coordination committee against rail line Raja Waheed.
The committee of 25 members was leading a movement against the proposed rail line and submitted public representations to the railway ministry and political parties. Inspired by the Chipko Movement, they were running a social media campaign under the banner ‘Chipko movement 2.0’ on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.
The Chipko Movement, which got its name from people hugging trees, began in the early 1970s in Uttarakhand against indiscriminate deforestation in the Himalayan region, setting a precedent for conservation efforts across India.
Raja, who was leading the villagers by hugging trees in orchards and holding community meetings, said the rail line is estimated to have damaged roughly five lakh trees. They include apple, walnut, mulberry, chinar and willow trees.
“The tracks would have choked irrigation streams after filling earth. We want the rail line to be completely cancelled as it does not benefit people. Instead, it will result in displacement and create large-scale unemployment and turn the remaining land infertile,” added Raja.
But the decision also drew a rare unanimous support to the decision from both ruling as well as opposition. Ruling National Conference spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said people have heaved a sigh of relief as it would have devastated large fertile orchards and trees in south Kashmir.
He credited Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and MPs for taking up the issue with the central government and getting the ‘long standing’ demand of people addressed.
“These projects threatened to destroy scarce fertile land and push over a million rural families into uncertainty. Development that uproots farmers is not progress. Any future plan must be reviewed transparently, with farmers and local communities taken on board, to protect Kashmir’s economy and social fabric,” said former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.