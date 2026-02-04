ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir's 'Chipko 2.0' Wins As Centre Puts Controversial Rail Projects On Hold To Save Apple Orchards

Srinagar: For now, three proposed rail lines which had worried people in Jammu and Kashmir have been halted as they would have damaged the horticulture hubs, providing reprieve to worried farmers.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the projects including Awantipora-Shopian, Bijbehara-Pahalgam have been put on hold following intense local resentment and concerns raised by the state government regarding the destruction of apple orchards.

“Proposals for constructing two to three additional rail lines along the Baramulla–Srinagar section were examined but they have been put on hold following concerns raised by the state government and MPs over possible damage to apple orchards,” he said while allocating Rs 1086 crore rail budget for Jammu and Kashmir.

The announcement has triggered a wave of relief in Kashmir, where the horticulture sector serves as a Rs 12,000 crore economic backbone, supporting nearly 700,000 families.

For Shopian’s Keegam, a small village comprising 40 households and entirely dependent on farming, the halt ended two months of sleepless nights. Only two villagers work as a government teacher and the rest are working in orchards.

For Shabir Ahmad Dar, this was the first evening in the last two months he spent time with his family and dined peacefully at his home as the project would have ‘snatched’ his livelihood.

“We have been living in perpetual fear of losing our apple orchard,” said the 42-year-old who is a father of three children with eldest son, a class 11 student followed by another son and a daughter. “We fear it would bring our family on the road as farming is our lifeline. It is the only source of income for our 10 family members including my parents, my brother's family. It supports the education of our children. But the rail line would snatch our source of livelihood.”

The line would have snatched his 13 kanals of apple orchards that provides his family with over Rs 8 lakh annually. Over 325 kanals of apple trees would have been axed in the orchard, he added.

Likewise, another farmer Majid Bhat said in Shopian whose 16 kanals of land consisting of apple trees, walnut and willows would have been uprooted, argued that the line offers no benefit to residents.

“It should be permanently cancelled,” he told ETV Bharat. “The rail line is not beneficial to people as we would have to cover a distance of 26 kilometers to the proposed railway station in Shopian.”