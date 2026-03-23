Kashmiris Donate Cash, Gold, Utensils For War-Hit Iran; 'kindness Will Never Be Forgotten,' Says Iranian Embassy
According to officials, the campaign involved participation from all walks of life, including men, women, and children.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 2:00 AM IST
Srinagar: In a touching display of the spirit of humanitarianism, people in different corners of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Shia-majority districts of Budgam and Baramulla, have launched a massive donation drive to help the "war-hit" people of Iran.
The donation drive, which gathered momentum on Sunday, a day after Eid, saw people not only donating cash but also gold ornaments, livestock, and traditional copperware to the donation pool.
People moved from house to house to collect contributions for those affected by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Aijaz Ahmad, a resident of the Rainawari area in Srinagar, who was quoted by news agency PTI, said, "There is huge devastation caused by this illegal war imposed on Iran by the Zionist regime of Israel and its supporters. The least the civilised world can do is send aid to the suffering people of Iran.”
The Iranian Embassy in India responded to the gesture with deep gratitude. Sharing photos of the collected donations on the microblogging site X, the Embassy expressed that this act of kindness would be etched in their memory.
With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten.— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026
Thank you, India. https://t.co/6rEyYEfjHu
According to officials, the campaign involved participation from all walks of life, including men, women, and children. The donations made to the cause also indicated the emotional value of the issue, as women donated their personal gold accessories and valuable items from their houses to the cause. Some people even donated their livestock to the cause as a tangible contribution to the issue. The officials also observed the participation of children, who also did their part by donating their personal savings and Eid money to the volunteers. The Iranian Embassy in India appreciated the gesture with gratitude.
Even Kashmiri children are offering their piggy banks as gifts to Iran.— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026
God bless you. pic.twitter.com/OfI6w4rNUb
Sharing photos of the donations, the Iranian Embassy in a post on X said, “With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten.” In another post, it said, “We will never forget your kindness and humanity. Thank you, India.”
A respected sister from Kashmir, donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband who passed away 28 years ago with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of #Iran.— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026
Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never… pic.twitter.com/0zFcJwGhj0
While the drive was most prominent in areas with a considerable Shia population, the sentiment of "heartfelt solidarity" resonated as a significant humanitarian response from the region.