ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmiris Donate Cash, Gold, Utensils For War-Hit Iran; 'kindness Will Never Be Forgotten,' Says Iranian Embassy

Srinagar: In a touching display of the spirit of humanitarianism, people in different corners of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Shia-majority districts of Budgam and Baramulla, have launched a massive donation drive to help the "war-hit" people of Iran.

The donation drive, which gathered momentum on Sunday, a day after Eid, saw people not only donating cash but also gold ornaments, livestock, and traditional copperware to the donation pool.

People moved from house to house to collect contributions for those affected by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Aijaz Ahmad, a resident of the Rainawari area in Srinagar, who was quoted by news agency PTI, said, "There is huge devastation caused by this illegal war imposed on Iran by the Zionist regime of Israel and its supporters. The least the civilised world can do is send aid to the suffering people of Iran.”

The Iranian Embassy in India responded to the gesture with deep gratitude. Sharing photos of the collected donations on the microblogging site X, the Embassy expressed that this act of kindness would be etched in their memory.