ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmiri Youth Fall Into Trap Of Fake Jobs To War-Torn Gulf, Other Countries As Unemployment Soars

Srinagar: Saqlain Fayaz of Sopore needed a job desperately. And in search of employment, he landed in Dubai on August 19 this year, only to find himself cheated. He had to fend for himself as he was left penniless in the country and wandering from one place to another for a month.

Fayaz, in his 30s, said he was promised a job as a salesman in a departmental store in Dubai by Firodus Malla, a resident of Panzala village of Rafiabad in Baramulla district, who ran an unregistered ‘North Kashmir Overseas Consultants’ on social media.

​Fayaz claimed to have paid Malla Rs 1.1 lakh for the promised job. “I was promised accommodation and a good salary by Malla. But once I landed in Dubai, I was instead made to work in a hotel as a waiter on a very low salary. I felt cheated and defrauded and wandered from one place to another in Dubai, with no food and very little money to spend on accommodation and food. Malla has snapped his contact with me since then,” he said.

Screenshot of North Kashmir Overseas Consultants. (ETV Bharat)

​The young boy, a graduate, is among the dozens of unemployed youth in Kashmir valley who have been duped by agents and fake consultancies on the promise of jobs in Dubai, Saudi Arabia and UAE. He has filed a complaint with the police in Sopore and urged them to take legal action against Malla.

Fayaz is among the eight youth who have been duped by Malla. Nasir Ahmad Wani, another person from Bandipora, said Malla agreed in writing in July this year before the police in Sopore to repay his money. “But he kept his phone off and did not pay the amount he had paid for a promised job,” he said.

​Police sources said that Malla is on the run and is reportedly working in Saudi Arabia. His phone number was not working when ETV Bharat contacted it. “His father was informed about his son’s frauds and was asked to return the money his son has taken from the job aspirants,” police sources in Sopore told ETV Bharat.

Police complaint in fake consultancy case. (ETV Bharat)

​On account of a lack of jobs in both the government and private sector in Jammu and Kashmir, where the unemployment rate has spiked, unemployed youth are looking for opportunities abroad, including in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The scale of unemployment is confirmed by a survey conducted in 2025 by the UT administration under Mission YUVA, which revealed that 4.73 lakh persons out of the total 64.8 lakh, aged between 18-60 years, have no work even as they are willing to take up jobs.

Desperate to help his labourer father, Majid Hamid, a 20-year-old resident of Allachizab village of Kupwara district, was duped in July this year by Mudasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Awoora, and Fardeen Ahmad of Hanga of Kupwara district. Hamid was promised a driver’s job by Dar, who is himself a house driver in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia.

​“I paid Rs 1.23 lakh to Mudasir Ahmad Dar after he promised a driver's job to my son, a 12th-class student. Once my son landed in Riyadh, he was given a hotel waiter’s job by Dar. But after 15 days, my son felt duped, and he questioned Dar about it. Dar kept him in confinement for three months in his own rented room,” Abul Hamid Bhat, a labourer and father of Majid, told ETV Bharat.

​Sensing trouble for his only son in a far-off place, Bhat asked him to return. “But for the return ticket, Dar was asking for Rs 1.2 lakh more, which I refused. In total, I lost Rs 2.50 lakh in tickets, medical tests and other expenditure,” he said.

​Bhat has filed a complaint with the cyber police in Kupwara. “I went to the Home Department Secretary's office in the Civil Secretariat with the complaint. Police are investigating the case,” he said.