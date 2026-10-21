Kashmiri Youth Fall Into Trap Of Fake Jobs To War-Torn Gulf, Other Countries As Unemployment Soars
Kashmiri youth are lured to countries abroad as unemployment rises in the valley.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST|
Updated : October 21, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Srinagar: Saqlain Fayaz of Sopore needed a job desperately. And in search of employment, he landed in Dubai on August 19 this year, only to find himself cheated. He had to fend for himself as he was left penniless in the country and wandering from one place to another for a month.
Fayaz, in his 30s, said he was promised a job as a salesman in a departmental store in Dubai by Firodus Malla, a resident of Panzala village of Rafiabad in Baramulla district, who ran an unregistered ‘North Kashmir Overseas Consultants’ on social media.
Fayaz claimed to have paid Malla Rs 1.1 lakh for the promised job. “I was promised accommodation and a good salary by Malla. But once I landed in Dubai, I was instead made to work in a hotel as a waiter on a very low salary. I felt cheated and defrauded and wandered from one place to another in Dubai, with no food and very little money to spend on accommodation and food. Malla has snapped his contact with me since then,” he said.
The young boy, a graduate, is among the dozens of unemployed youth in Kashmir valley who have been duped by agents and fake consultancies on the promise of jobs in Dubai, Saudi Arabia and UAE. He has filed a complaint with the police in Sopore and urged them to take legal action against Malla.
Fayaz is among the eight youth who have been duped by Malla. Nasir Ahmad Wani, another person from Bandipora, said Malla agreed in writing in July this year before the police in Sopore to repay his money. “But he kept his phone off and did not pay the amount he had paid for a promised job,” he said.
Police sources said that Malla is on the run and is reportedly working in Saudi Arabia. His phone number was not working when ETV Bharat contacted it. “His father was informed about his son’s frauds and was asked to return the money his son has taken from the job aspirants,” police sources in Sopore told ETV Bharat.
On account of a lack of jobs in both the government and private sector in Jammu and Kashmir, where the unemployment rate has spiked, unemployed youth are looking for opportunities abroad, including in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia and UAE.
The scale of unemployment is confirmed by a survey conducted in 2025 by the UT administration under Mission YUVA, which revealed that 4.73 lakh persons out of the total 64.8 lakh, aged between 18-60 years, have no work even as they are willing to take up jobs.
Desperate to help his labourer father, Majid Hamid, a 20-year-old resident of Allachizab village of Kupwara district, was duped in July this year by Mudasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Awoora, and Fardeen Ahmad of Hanga of Kupwara district. Hamid was promised a driver’s job by Dar, who is himself a house driver in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia.
“I paid Rs 1.23 lakh to Mudasir Ahmad Dar after he promised a driver's job to my son, a 12th-class student. Once my son landed in Riyadh, he was given a hotel waiter’s job by Dar. But after 15 days, my son felt duped, and he questioned Dar about it. Dar kept him in confinement for three months in his own rented room,” Abul Hamid Bhat, a labourer and father of Majid, told ETV Bharat.
Sensing trouble for his only son in a far-off place, Bhat asked him to return. “But for the return ticket, Dar was asking for Rs 1.2 lakh more, which I refused. In total, I lost Rs 2.50 lakh in tickets, medical tests and other expenditure,” he said.
Bhat has filed a complaint with the cyber police in Kupwara. “I went to the Home Department Secretary's office in the Civil Secretariat with the complaint. Police are investigating the case,” he said.
Aqib Kuloo, a commerce student, aged 31 years, a resident of Noor Bagh in Srinagar city, was promised a driver's job in Luxembourg, a European country, by Adil Yousuf Sheikh, a Srinagar resident. “I paid Rs 2.31 lakh to Adil online for this promised job, but he duped me by giving fake air tickets, visa, and an appointment letter. 28 aspirants filed a complaint at the Ram Munshi Bagh police station,” Kuloo told ETV Bharat.
Police sources said that Sheikh has duped dozens of candidates in Srinagar and Baramulla districts by promising jobs in Europe and the Gulf. The candidates who were duped said in their complaint that he ran The Gulf HR and International Nexus Immigration Services, both unregistered and fake, in Srinagar and duped dozens of job aspirants.
A police officer in Srinagar told ETV Bharat that around 30 young aspirants have filed complaints of cheating and fraud against Sheikh at Srinagar’s Ram Munshi Bagh police station. Police booked him and arrested him in Delhi after registering an FIR under sections 318(4) and 336 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and forgery. A local court has sent Sheikh to 10 days' police remand. The punishment could be three years of imprisonment once proved in court.
Ishfaq Ahmad, a Kashmiri working in Saudi Arabia, told ETV Bharat that many job aspirants are being duped by agents and those who work in Gulf countries.
“Many among those who work here have turned into agents and lure jobless youth from Kashmir and dupe them. As a Kashmiri diaspora in Saudi and other Gulf countries, we have helped these youth return home and fight their cases with agents,” Ahmad said.
Ahmad, who is now creating awareness about jobs in the Gulf and legal procedures to reach these countries, is urging youth to check the veracity of the agents and the requirements of jobs in the Gulf where employment has become scarce due to the ongoing war.
Citing the case of Majid Hamid of Kupwara, Ahmad said that he helped him to get free from the confinement of Dar and he will now return to Kashmir. His father, Abdul Hamid, corroborated what Bhat said.
Officials said that besides these cases of cheating and fraud by fake consultancies and agents, they are also dealing with many cases of human trafficking where youth from Kashmir are lured into fake jobs.
“People are lured to foreign countries for jobs where they are forced into crimes. Last year, we rescued some people from Thailand and Burma. Recently, some more instances were also reported,” said Abdul Qayoom, Deputy Inspector General, Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police, in an Anti-Human Trafficking Conference organised by the Crime Branch here on October 19.
Qayoom said that bogus firms are running fake consultancies here that lure youth for jobs in the Middle East and Dubai, but they forcibly take them to Lavos, Thailand, and other countries for forced labour. “This is a grave problem. People should not hide such cases from reporting to the police. This is a crime against humanity,” he said.
A senior police officer told ETV Bharat that they have begun an investigation to check the authenticity and registration of all consultancies that are luring youth for overseas jobs.
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