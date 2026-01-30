ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmiri Vendors' Assault: Arrested Shopkeeper’s Wife Files Molestation Complaint Against Victims

Vikasnagar/Srinagar: The case involving the assault on two Kashmiri shawl vendors in Uttarakhand’s Vikasnagar has taken a new twist on Friday after the wife of the arrested shopkeeper accused the youths of molestation and misbehaviour, police said.

Citing the woman’s complaint, police said that the two youths from Jammu and Kashmir allegedly “behaved indecently” with her, which led to the confrontation.

On Wednesday, the two Kashmiri youths, 18-year-old Tabish and his brother Danish, alleged that they were subjected to religious and caste-based remarks and were assaulted after protesting following an argument with a local shopkeeper while purchasing goods. Tabish sustained serious head injuries in the attack, according to their complaint.

The two had come to Paonta Sahib from Kashmir to spend holidays and were selling shawls, blankets and suits in the Vikasnagar market at the time of the incident. Their father lives in Paonta Sahib and works as a street vendor.

“Based on the complaint filed by the Kashmiri youths, a case was registered against a shopkeeper and another person. One shopkeeper was taken into custody and later arrested,” according to officials.

However, on Friday, the shopkeeper’s wife submitted a separate complaint at Vikasnagar police station, alleging molestation. She said that she and her husband have been running a shop in Vikasnagar market for the past 25 years and enjoy good relations with locals.