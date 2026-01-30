Kashmiri Vendors' Assault: Arrested Shopkeeper’s Wife Files Molestation Complaint Against Victims
The assault incident had already invited outrage, with the J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah taking note and speaking to his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Dhami.
Vikasnagar/Srinagar: The case involving the assault on two Kashmiri shawl vendors in Uttarakhand’s Vikasnagar has taken a new twist on Friday after the wife of the arrested shopkeeper accused the youths of molestation and misbehaviour, police said.
Citing the woman’s complaint, police said that the two youths from Jammu and Kashmir allegedly “behaved indecently” with her, which led to the confrontation.
On Wednesday, the two Kashmiri youths, 18-year-old Tabish and his brother Danish, alleged that they were subjected to religious and caste-based remarks and were assaulted after protesting following an argument with a local shopkeeper while purchasing goods. Tabish sustained serious head injuries in the attack, according to their complaint.
The two had come to Paonta Sahib from Kashmir to spend holidays and were selling shawls, blankets and suits in the Vikasnagar market at the time of the incident. Their father lives in Paonta Sahib and works as a street vendor.
“Based on the complaint filed by the Kashmiri youths, a case was registered against a shopkeeper and another person. One shopkeeper was taken into custody and later arrested,” according to officials.
However, on Friday, the shopkeeper’s wife submitted a separate complaint at Vikasnagar police station, alleging molestation. She said that she and her husband have been running a shop in Vikasnagar market for the past 25 years and enjoy good relations with locals.
“The woman alleged that around 3:30 pm on January 28, the two youths entered her shop and made indecent gestures towards her. When she objected, they grabbed her hand and tried to pull her towards them,” police said, citing the complaint.
She further alleged that when her husband intervened, the youths assaulted him, triggering a fight in which people from the surrounding area also got involved. “The woman claimed the youths later called more people to the spot, worsening the situation, and demanded strict legal action against them,” per the officials.
Police said they are examining both complaints and investigating the matter from all angles.
The incident had already invited outrage, with the J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah taking note. Omar said he spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami and urged strict action against those responsible.
Kashmir’s senior religious preacher, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also expressed deep anguish and concern over the assault on Kashmiri shawl vendors.
“The incident reflects the disturbing pattern of communal profiling and hostility faced by ordinary Kashmiris outside Jammu & Kashmir. Similar incidents of harassment and attacks on Kashmiri traders, labourers and students have recently been reported from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and other parts of the country,” he said, while delivering the Friday sermon at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.
“Thousands of Kashmiris travel to different states during winter months to earn an honest livelihood, and such targeting of vulnerable people must stop immediately,” he said. Mirwaiz said that after such incidents, the safety risk to Kashmiri students, traders, professionals and others studying and working in various parts of India increases, causing anxiety and fear among them and their families.
