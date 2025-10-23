ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Election 2025: Muzaffarpur's Kashmiri Pandits Get Ready To Vote For The Bihar Assembly

Muzaffarpur: The hubbub surrounding the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections has turned the spotlight upon a small, unlikely community in Muzaffarpur — Kashmiri Pandits — most of whom arrived here fleeing extremist violence in their home state in the late 1980s. Many of them seem to reflect the best of both worlds — the Kashmiri's abiding faith in the democratic process, and the Bihari's unceasing awareness of electoral politics.

ETV Bharat caught up with the family of 80-year-old B L Lahori for a free-flowing chat at their residence in the Kanhauli locality of Muzaffarpur. The retired chemical engineer said he had first arrived from Hyderabad with his family in 1977, upon being deputed to Muzaffarpur by his employers, the Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IDPL), to be part of the then government-owned pharma company's expansion into North Bihar.

Waiting For Compensation, Drowning In Nostalgia

Lahori explains that his great-grandfather was originally from Lahore, where he was a big landlord with wealth measured in gold and silver. His ancestors settled in Shopian district in the Kashmir Valley, which is famous for apple cultivation. He left Shopian to join IDPL in Hyderabad, and then on to Muzaffarpur. But after Kashmir was engulfed by extremist violence in the 1980s, they never left the North Bihar town.

Referring to the terror that spread across the Kashmir Valley in 1989, the octogenarian recalled that the atmosphere at that time was so horrifying that Pandits were forced to either support the terrorists or leave. "Innocents were killed in front of us. Our family had to flee, abandoning the land and property. To this day, we have not received any compensation for it," said Lahori, wistfully. A land division case is pending with the government, but he hasn't received any money yet.

His eyes welled up with tears while recalling his hometown, Shopian, which, he mentioned, was a Mughal stronghold. He said he is yet to return to the Valley since 1989, more so after his family's large, opulent house was burned down during the anti-Hindu riots of 1989-90.

Approximately 3-4 lakh Kashmiri Pandits fled the Valley in 1989-90 due to terrorism. Like Lahori, several hundreds of them settled in Bihar, having arrived in the 1970s and 1980s as employees or students. Rehabilitation efforts are underway in Shopian under the Centre's "Pandit Homecoming" scheme, but compensation is still delayed.