ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmiri Pandits Seek Work From Home Extension Amid Renewed Terror Threats

Srinagar: Kashmir Pandit employees working in Kashmir have pressed for complete work from home provision for minority employees across the Kashmir Valley in the face of a spate of online threats targeting the community.

The employees working across J&K government departments were verbally told to stay home after a threat letter on social media threatened them and exposed intimate details such as names, phones down to street address and vehicle numbers early this month. However, the threats have continued with a fresh poster threatening them following the reopening of old cases of Kashmiri Hindus killed in the Valley.

In 2010, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told the J&K legislative assembly that 219 Kashmiri Pandits were killed in the Valley. A Srinagar based Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti puts the killings at 399.

The fresh threat, purportedly issued by a shadow group calling itself United Liberation Council (ULC), follows the reopening of investigation into the Wandhama massacre. The State Investigation Agency (SIA), a specialised unit of J&K police, has reopened investigations into the murder of 23 Kashmiri Pandits including nine women and four children. They were killed on January 25, 1998 in Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Since 2023, the SIA has opened old cases of KP killings including Tikka Lal Taploo, justice Neelkanth Ganjo, Sarla Bhat, Kashmiri Pandit poet-scholar Sarwanand Koul Premi and his son Virender Koul.

But the latest threat poster also referred to Bijebehara, Gawkadal and Handwara massacres, demanding their reopening as well. It claimed that the exodus of migrant Pandits was a “pre-planned programme” carried out by the Indian government and accused members of the community of supporting it.

Ranjan Jotshi, employed under the 'PM package' employment scheme in the Valley and vice president of the All Migrant Displaced Employees Association, said the fresh threat renewed fear psychosis among the community.