ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmiri Pandits Employed Under PM Scheme Write To Shah Amid Security Threats

Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandit employees working in Kashmir Valley under the prime minister's package on Friday urged the Centre to take immediate measures in view of "security concerns" and "growing sense of insecurity" to prevent "another cycle of displacement".

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, president of All PM Package Employees Forum Sunny Raina flagged "serious security concerns" and "the growing sense of fear and uncertainty prevailing" among Kashmiri Hindu employees and their families currently residing and working in the Kashmir Valley.

The letter comes amid a series of security threats received by the Kashmiri Pandits who have returned to the valley as government officials under the prime minister’s rehabilitation package.

Raina said Kashmiri Pandits have been making a “sincere but extremely difficult effort” to resettle in Kashmir, but targeted killings of civilians and Kashmiri Hindus since 2021 have "created a deep sense of fear among our families".

"Every such incident revives the painful memories of the 1990s and raises a genuine concern that Kashmiri Hindus may once again be forced into displacement from their homeland," the letter said.

The employees said the situation may appear normal on the surface, but at the grassroots level, "a sense of uneasiness and tension continues to exist".

"Many families remain deeply concerned about their safety and the future of their children,” he said.

"There is also a perception among many of us that the process of our complete social rehabilitation and acceptance has not progressed as we had hoped. We are trying to rebuild our lives here, but the atmosphere of uncertainty makes this process extremely difficult," he added.

Stressing that the community was concerned about the recent "increase in threatening letters and intimidation", the employees said the developments cannot be viewed in isolation.