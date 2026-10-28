Kashmiri Pandit Activist Arrested For Circulating Threat Posters Sent To 5-Day Police Custody
The accused, Rakesh Handoo, allegedly circulated terror-related electronic material.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit activist arrested over alleged cyberterrorism for circulating threat posters targeting minority employees and migrant workers in the Valley has been sent to five days' police custody.
The accused Rakesh Handoo's lawyer Azim Mushtaq Pandit said his client was remanded to police custody by a court in Sopore police district on Tuesday.
J&K Police picked Handoo from Haryana’s Faridabad residence on October 17 in connection with a case filed at Police Station Baramulla. He was booked under section 66F and 84C of the Information Technology Act.
The complaint was filed after another Kashmiri Pandit, Rohit Raina, a Prime Minister's package employee posted in the Finance Department. According to Handoor's lawyer, Raina alleged he became "vulnerable" and "exposed" by the circulation of the threat posters.
The accused allegedly repeatedly circulated terror-related electronic material, purportedly originating from 'Soldier of Resistance, United Liberation Council (ULC)' on X, falsely projecting the complainant as the intended target by altering the original material.
"Police have slapped cyberterrorism charges on my client. It is a scheduled offence under the National Investigation Agency Act. The case pertains to the designated court now, and we will move a bail application there tomorrow (Wednesday),” the lawyer told ETV Bharat.
He said that they learnt about the 66F of the IT Act charges after they moved a bail application before a magistrate. The 66F in the schedule of the Information Technology Act, which deals with cyberterrorism, prescribes punishment extending to life imprisonment.
"The case doesn't fulfil the requirements of cyberterrorism. It can be a case of defamation,” Pandit added.
In August, purported threat posters of ULC circulated on social media against Kashmiri Pandits employed under Prime Ministers' employment package in Kashmir, triggering fear among the community, following which the government sent them on leave.
Handoo was among the activists who had demanded a probe. He even sought identification of people behind the threat posters. Previously, selected killings have targeted Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers in the Valley.
The 59-year-old Handoo had unsuccessfully contested the J&K legislative assembly election against NC president Farooq Abdullah from Srinagar’s Hazratbal constituency in 2008.
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Kashmiri Pandit Activist Arrested Over Terror Threat Posters