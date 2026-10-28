ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmiri Pandit Activist Arrested For Circulating Threat Posters Sent To 5-Day Police Custody

Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit activist arrested over alleged cyberterrorism for circulating threat posters targeting minority employees and migrant workers in the Valley has been sent to five days' police custody.

The accused Rakesh Handoo's lawyer Azim Mushtaq Pandit said his client was remanded to police custody by a court in Sopore police district on Tuesday.

J&K Police picked Handoo from Haryana’s Faridabad residence on October 17 in connection with a case filed at Police Station Baramulla. He was booked under section 66F and 84C of the Information Technology Act.

The complaint was filed after another Kashmiri Pandit, Rohit Raina, a Prime Minister's package employee posted in the Finance Department. According to Handoor's lawyer, Raina alleged he became "vulnerable" and "exposed" by the circulation of the threat posters.

The accused allegedly repeatedly circulated terror-related electronic material, purportedly originating from 'Soldier of Resistance, United Liberation Council (ULC)' on X, falsely projecting the complainant as the intended target by altering the original material.

"Police have slapped cyberterrorism charges on my client. It is a scheduled offence under the National Investigation Agency Act. The case pertains to the designated court now, and we will move a bail application there tomorrow (Wednesday),” the lawyer told ETV Bharat.