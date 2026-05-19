ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmiri Man Caps His Appeal For Hospital With Omar Abdullah Gesture

Ali Muhammad Jan carries the cap in a handcart to demand operationalisation of hospital services in his area ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: It was a message meant for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, delivered in the manner of Omar Abdullah.

The messenger was Ali Muhammad Jan, a social activist from Pulwama district, who carried a large, green-coloured cap in a handcart that he pulled from his Kakapora residence to Srinagar, 27 kilometres away.

In 2026, Jan did what Omar had done in 2024. While contesting Assembly elections in 2024, Omar had put down his embroidered cap before people during a poll gathering and in an emotional appeal told them: “Myens dastaars, myenis toopas karive reech, myi diyeu akh mouk (Keep my dignity and give me one chance)."

Ali Muhammad Jan carries the cap in a handcart to demand operationalisation of hospital services in his area. ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Why did 62-year-old Jan copy 54-year-old Omar? “Omar Abdullah sahab showed us this decent way of getting things done when he put down his cap before people in Ganderbal in Assembly elections to seek votes,” Jan told ETV Bharat. “I thought it is a decent and respectable way of reminding him as chief minister now to start sub-district hospital in Kakapora. I made this cap which represented the dignity of the whole Kakapora area.”

The Kakapora SDH was completed a year ago as a two-storey building with multiple rooms. But due to shortage of staff, it is not functioning yet. A primary health centre exists in Kakapora which, residents say, is deficient in space and staff. “We need this SDH as a large population around Kakapora faces lack of healthcare facilities,” Jan said.