Kashmiri Man Caps His Appeal For Hospital With Omar Abdullah Gesture
Ali Muhammad Jan, social activist from Pulwama district, carries a large, green-coloured cap in a handcart from his Kakapora residence to Srinagar.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Srinagar: It was a message meant for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, delivered in the manner of Omar Abdullah.
The messenger was Ali Muhammad Jan, a social activist from Pulwama district, who carried a large, green-coloured cap in a handcart that he pulled from his Kakapora residence to Srinagar, 27 kilometres away.
In 2026, Jan did what Omar had done in 2024. While contesting Assembly elections in 2024, Omar had put down his embroidered cap before people during a poll gathering and in an emotional appeal told them: “Myens dastaars, myenis toopas karive reech, myi diyeu akh mouk (Keep my dignity and give me one chance)."
Why did 62-year-old Jan copy 54-year-old Omar? “Omar Abdullah sahab showed us this decent way of getting things done when he put down his cap before people in Ganderbal in Assembly elections to seek votes,” Jan told ETV Bharat. “I thought it is a decent and respectable way of reminding him as chief minister now to start sub-district hospital in Kakapora. I made this cap which represented the dignity of the whole Kakapora area.”
The Kakapora SDH was completed a year ago as a two-storey building with multiple rooms. But due to shortage of staff, it is not functioning yet. A primary health centre exists in Kakapora which, residents say, is deficient in space and staff. “We need this SDH as a large population around Kakapora faces lack of healthcare facilities,” Jan said.
“The government in the Budget Session of the Assembly said that the SDH building in Kakapora is yet to be officially declared as SDH. If that is the case, why did it construct such a huge building? I don't want our area to be deprived of health facilities, so I held this protest seeking its functioning,” he said.
Jan said that it took him 15 days and some amount of money to make the cap and adorn it with green cloth, and then cover the handcart with white cloth and print a poster-size photograph of the chief minister.
On Monday, the elderly man started from his Kakapora home and reached Srinagar’s Press Enclave on Tuesday afternoon. He had planned to enter the Civil Secretariat, the top seat of the government, but was denied permission to move beyond Lal Chowk.
“From my home to Pampore on Monday, I was stopped at Sempora by the local administration. Then I took a detour via the Srinagar-National highway and reached Sonwar. After an overnight stay at Sonwar, I resumed my protest this morning up to the Civil Secretariat. But I was not allowed beyond Lal Chowk towards the Civil Secretariat. I cooperated with the police as a law-abiding person,” he said.
Having drawn social media attention, now Jan wants to meet the chief minister at his office in the Civil Secretariat. “I have also taken signatures from dozens of residents of Kakapora on a paper who seek starting of the SDH,” he said.
Back then, people had responded and Omar won from Ganderbal in 2024. Now it remains to be seen if CM Omar will respond to Jan in 2026.
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