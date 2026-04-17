ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmiri Leaders Urge Centre To Release MP Er Rashid On Compassionate Grounds

Srinagar: Kashmiri political leaders on Friday appealed the Central government to release Member of Parliament from Baramulla Engineer Rashid from prison as his father is admitted in a Srinagar hospital with critical illness.

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah appealed the Centre to consider permitting Rashid to attend to his ailing father on 'compelling humanitarian grounds'. Rashid's father Khazir Mohammad Sheikh is admitted in SMHS hospital in Srinagar and is undergoing intensive treatment. He was admitted there two weeks ago.

“The circumstances warrant urgent and compassionate consideration by the competent authorities. Permitting the MP to be at his father’s bedside would be a humane and just course of action, consonant with the principles of dignity and empathy,” a statement from NC said.

It said that Dr Farooq urged the concerned authorities to adopt a considerate and magnanimous approach, noting that decisions grounded in humanitarian considerations serve to uphold the highest ideals of justice and moral responsibility.

Rashid, who is the founder and president of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and was a two-time legislator from Langate Assembly constituency, is in Tihar jail for alleged money laundering and terror funding. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in August 2019. In 2024, he defeated NC vice president and chief minister Omar Abdullah in the parliamentary elections from Baramulla constituency while being in jail. His sons and party workers campaigned for his success.