Kashmiri Leaders Urge Centre To Release MP Er Rashid On Compassionate Grounds
Leaders including NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah urged the Centre to release Rashid so that he can attend to his ailing father.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmiri political leaders on Friday appealed the Central government to release Member of Parliament from Baramulla Engineer Rashid from prison as his father is admitted in a Srinagar hospital with critical illness.
National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah appealed the Centre to consider permitting Rashid to attend to his ailing father on 'compelling humanitarian grounds'. Rashid's father Khazir Mohammad Sheikh is admitted in SMHS hospital in Srinagar and is undergoing intensive treatment. He was admitted there two weeks ago.
“The circumstances warrant urgent and compassionate consideration by the competent authorities. Permitting the MP to be at his father’s bedside would be a humane and just course of action, consonant with the principles of dignity and empathy,” a statement from NC said.
It said that Dr Farooq urged the concerned authorities to adopt a considerate and magnanimous approach, noting that decisions grounded in humanitarian considerations serve to uphold the highest ideals of justice and moral responsibility.
Rashid, who is the founder and president of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and was a two-time legislator from Langate Assembly constituency, is in Tihar jail for alleged money laundering and terror funding. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in August 2019. In 2024, he defeated NC vice president and chief minister Omar Abdullah in the parliamentary elections from Baramulla constituency while being in jail. His sons and party workers campaigned for his success.
Earlier, Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had urged the Central government to release Rashid on humanitarian grounds to meet his ailing father.
Mirwaiz, who visited the SMHS hospital said the incarcerated MP's father is critically ill and is yearning to see his son for a meeting which could be their last. “This silent suffering of political prisoners lodged in jails across India and in Jammu Kashmir and their families, is heartbreaking. I urge the Government of India to release Engineer Rashid to meet his ailing father, at least on humanitarian grounds,” Mirwaiz said.
The former minister and president of Apni Party requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to consider granting parole to the incarcerated MP so that he can be with his ailing father and distressed family members.
“Allowing him to be with his family in this time of crisis would be a humane and dignified decision and it will be appreciated by one and all in Jammu and Kashmir,” Bukhari said after visiting Rashid's father in the hospital.
Peoples Democratic Party MLA Budgam Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi appealed for the release of MP Baramulla so he can be with his family during these testing times. AIP spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said they have filed an appeal in the competent court in New Delhi seeking interim bail for Rashid so that he can attend to his ailing father in the hospital.
Also Read
Delhi HC Dismisses Engineer Rashid's Plea Challenging Framing Of Charges In Terror Funding Case