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Kashmir Leaders Pay Tributes To Ayatollah Khamenei In Tehran, Aga Syed Hassan Denied Travel From Delhi Airport

Members of Indian delegation, including former J&K Chief Minister, walk past the coffins of Iran's slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei and his family members after paying their respects at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 3, 2026. ( AFP )

The Peoples Conference said that the AJKSA President paid his final tributes to Ayatollah Khamenei, standing beside his blessed coffin in a moment marked by profound grief, reverence, and reflection. “With tears in his eyes, Molvi Ansari offered prayers and expressed deep respect for the late leader, remembering his lifelong commitment to faith, justice, dignity, and steadfastness. He stated that Ayatullah Khamenei’s legacy would continue to inspire generations across the world,” a PC spokesman said.

“An honour for me to be here in Tehran to express my deepest condolences & solidarity on the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei- a revered leader who dared to stand against the tide & fought for the oppressed,” Mufti wrote on X after attending the funeral.

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Shia leader Imran Reza Ansari paid homage to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, during his burial ceremony which began on Friday. Khamenei was assassinated in the Israel and US strikes on February 28 this year when the war broke out between Iran, US and Israel.

While Mufti and Ansari flew to Tehran, Ruhullah could not travel due to his prior engagements in India. Masroor could not travel as he has been denied a passport since 2017. Al Safavi was not allowed to travel to Tehran from Delhi airport on Thursday as he said his passport was impounded by the Immigration authorities at the airport, he said.

“My passport was impounded by Immigration authorities at the airport. I am returning to Kashmir today from Delhi,” Al Safavi, who was associated with Huriryat Conference, said.

Shia cleric Masroor, who is the president of Ittehadul Muslimeen, which was also associated with Hurriyat Conference, said that he has been denied a passport for the last nine years despite his repeated efforts to obtain it.

“This deprivation has not merely restricted my travel; it has deprived me of countless spiritual opportunities that can never be replaced. Today, my heart is especially heavy. I received an invitation to attend the funeral ceremonies of Shaheed Ayatollah Khamenei beginning on 4th July. For any devoted admirer, being present at such a historic and deeply emotional occasion would have been an immense honor and a once-in-a-lifetime blessing. Yet, because I continue to be denied a passport, I am unable to answer this call. Missing the opportunity to stand among millions in prayer, to pay my final respects, and to participate in this historic farewell is a wound that words can scarcely describe. It is a sorrow that will remain with me for the rest of my life,” Masroor wrote on X.

The invitations to these leaders were extended by Mohseen Qummi, Director of the International Relations Department at the Office of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tehran. As per the ceremony details, Iran will pay farewell to Khomeini at Grand Mosalla Complex in Tehran on Friday, 3 July, 2026. The commemoration session will be held at the Summit Conference Hall in Tehran, 4 July and the funeral procession will be held on 6 July in Tehran.