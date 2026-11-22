India International Trade Fair: Kashmiri Artisan Steals The Show While Demonstrating Craft Of Kani Shawl Weaving
Kashmir artisan attracts crowds while demonstrating Kani shawl weaving at India International Trade Fair.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
New Delhi: For Mohammad Shafi, an artisan from north Kashmir's Baramulla, a Kani shawl is not merely any other draping cloth. Some pieces cost even Rs 50 lakh and take three years to weave.
At the Jammu & Kashmir pavilion of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, his stall has attracted attention as it not only sells these prized shawls but also demonstrates how they are crafted.
Shafi said that a shawl with a standard design takes approximately six months to complete, while those with intricate and complex designs can be made in two to three years. "A unique feature of these shawls is that the designs are not merely printed onto the fabric; rather, they are woven using the threads. Crafting each shawl requires patience and expertise. The same technique is used to create wraps and mufflers for men,” said Shafi.
After years of work, a piece can cost a mind-boggling rupees 50 lakh rupees and the price starts from 1 lakh.
At the IITF, what makes the Kashmiri artisan's stall stand out is the "live demonstration" of how the shawls are made.
"The demonstration is being conducted to show the people how Kani Pashmina is crafted," said Shafi. " I want the younger people to learn the skill."
He said that many visitors remarked that while they had heard of these shawls, it was the first time that they had witnessed how they are crafted.
Shafi said that no machinery is used to produce these shawls, for which artisans use small weaving sticks, known as "Kani", to weave together the Pashmina threads into an attractive design.
“The intricacy of the design and the time required for weaving, besides the materials that are used, determine the price.”
Shafi said that while shawls previously featured "classic, traditional motifs," new patterns are being developed to cater to "contemporary tastes."
"Though the designs are now also created using computers, the weaving of the shawls is done entirely by hand. In the designs, logos and names that represent the identity of Kashmir have been incorporated."
Kani Pashmina is prized not only for its intricate designs but also for its "soft texture". Shafi said, "Exceptional softness ensures a comfortable experience for those who use it."
The Kani shawl is believed to have originated in Kanihama village in the Budgam district of Kashmir and has evolved over the course of several centuries.
The shawl industry is particularly believed to have received a boost during the 15th-century reign of Sultan Zain-ul-Abidin, the ruler of Kashmir, while Mughal rulers are have admired the craft.
On the "Kani", a Kashmiri name for the small wooden sticks or spools, weavers wrap threads of various colors to create attractive designs.
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