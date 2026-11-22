ETV Bharat / bharat

India International Trade Fair: Kashmiri Artisan Steals The Show While Demonstrating Craft Of Kani Shawl Weaving

New Delhi: For Mohammad Shafi, an artisan from north Kashmir's Baramulla, a Kani shawl is not merely any other draping cloth. Some pieces cost even Rs 50 lakh and take three years to weave.

At the Jammu & Kashmir pavilion of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, his stall has attracted attention as it not only sells these prized shawls but also demonstrates how they are crafted.

Shafi said that a shawl with a standard design takes approximately six months to complete, while those with intricate and complex designs can be made in two to three years. "A unique feature of these shawls is that the designs are not merely printed onto the fabric; rather, they are woven using the threads. Crafting each shawl requires patience and expertise. The same technique is used to create wraps and mufflers for men,” said Shafi.

Kashmiri Kani shawl weaver at India International Trade Fair. (ETV Bharat)

After years of work, a piece can cost a mind-boggling rupees 50 lakh rupees and the price starts from 1 lakh.

At the IITF, what makes the Kashmiri artisan's stall stand out is the "live demonstration" of how the shawls are made.

"The demonstration is being conducted to show the people how Kani Pashmina is crafted," said Shafi. " I want the younger people to learn the skill."

He said that many visitors remarked that while they had heard of these shawls, it was the first time that they had witnessed how they are crafted.

Shafi said that no machinery is used to produce these shawls, for which artisans use small weaving sticks, known as "Kani", to weave together the Pashmina threads into an attractive design.