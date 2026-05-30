ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmiri Hajj Pilgrims Rue Transportation Of Baggage By Road, Weight Limits

Srinagar: Kashmiri pilgrims have raised concerns over the enforcement of luggage limits and the decision of authorities to transport their belongings by road from Ahmedabad to Srinagar, rather than allowing them to take them on their flights.

According to the pilgrims, the Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee has released the fixed schedule of flights, but the decision to send the pilgrims' luggage by road would cause them hardships. They have threatened to boycott their return flights if the authorities fail to remove the curbs.

Kashmiri pilgrims in Saudi Arabia have said that they have been subjected to "exploitation and discriminatory treatment" and that there are entirely different sets of rules for them compared to those from the rest of the country.

"We have been told that instead of 40 kg luggage, only 35 kg will be allowed. But the fare collected from us was for 40 kgs. Now, strangely, we have been informed that our goods will be sent from Ahmedabad to Srinagar by road, which will cause trouble for us," said a pilgrim.