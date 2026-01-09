ETV Bharat / bharat

Cold Wave Deepens In Kashmir; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 6°C, Gulmarg Drops To Minus 7.2°C

A man walks past icicles hanging from a structure amid heavy frost and snow cover during a cold wave in the valley, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, January 9, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar: ‘Chillai Kalan’ has further tightened its grip across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday, with Srinagar, Gulmarg and Drass recording some of the season’s lowest temperatures.

In Kashmir, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees Celsius, while the mercury dropped even further at Srinagar Airport, which logged minus 7.4 degrees. Gulmarg, the famous ski resort and tourist hotspot in north Kashmir, shivered at minus 7.2 degrees Celsius.

South Kashmir also remained well below the freezing point, with Shopian emerging as one of the coldest places in Kashmir at minus 7.7 degrees, followed closely by Pahalgam at minus 7.6 degrees and Pulwama at minus 7.5 degrees.

Anantnag recorded minus 7.1 degrees, while Sopore settled at minus 6.8 degrees. Kupwara, Baramulla and Budgam also saw severe cold, with minimum temperatures hovering between minus 5.7 and minus 5.9 degrees. Kokernag and Kulgam were relatively less cold but remained below zero.