Cold Wave Deepens In Kashmir; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 6°C, Gulmarg Drops To Minus 7.2°C
Ladakh remained the coldest region, with Drass town recording a bone-chilling minus 24.6 degrees Celsius.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 9, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST
Srinagar: ‘Chillai Kalan’ has further tightened its grip across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday, with Srinagar, Gulmarg and Drass recording some of the season’s lowest temperatures.
In Kashmir, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees Celsius, while the mercury dropped even further at Srinagar Airport, which logged minus 7.4 degrees. Gulmarg, the famous ski resort and tourist hotspot in north Kashmir, shivered at minus 7.2 degrees Celsius.
South Kashmir also remained well below the freezing point, with Shopian emerging as one of the coldest places in Kashmir at minus 7.7 degrees, followed closely by Pahalgam at minus 7.6 degrees and Pulwama at minus 7.5 degrees.
Anantnag recorded minus 7.1 degrees, while Sopore settled at minus 6.8 degrees. Kupwara, Baramulla and Budgam also saw severe cold, with minimum temperatures hovering between minus 5.7 and minus 5.9 degrees. Kokernag and Kulgam were relatively less cold but remained below zero.
𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙅&𝙆— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) January 9, 2026
●No significant weather activity till 21 Jan
●22-23Jan:Possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches.
●Further fall in minimum temp till 10Jan & thereafter likely to rise by 1-2°C
●Dense fog at few places of JMU div during nxt 5 days. pic.twitter.com/AsrcsxFBIU
The cold extended across the Pir Panjal range into the Jammu region, though temperatures there were comparatively higher. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Jammu Airport registered 6.7 degrees. However, several hilly districts in the region experienced freezing conditions, with Bhaderwah recording minus 3.4 degrees, Rajouri minus 1.7 degrees and Udhampur minus 1 degree. Banihal also dipped below freezing at minus 0.9 degrees.
Ladakh remained the coldest region, with Drass once again living up to its reputation as one of the coldest inhabited places in the world. The town recorded a bone-chilling minus 24.6 degrees Celsius.
Padum followed at minus 20.3 degrees, while Nyoma registered minus 21.6 degrees. Leh recorded a low of minus 14.4 degrees, and Hanle fell to minus 16.2 degrees. Nubra Valley, Kargil and Tangste also remained deeply frozen, with temperatures plunging well below minus 13 degrees.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the cold and dry weather is likely to persist across Jammu and Kashmir until January 22. Cloudy conditions are expected between January 16 and 20.
The weather department has forecast a further fall in minimum temperatures until January 10, after which night temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, dense fog is expected to continue at a few places in the Jammu division over the next four days, potentially affecting road and air traffic.
