ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Under Tight Restrictions For Third Day After Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination

Security personnel stand guard as strict restrictions remained imposed in Kashmir for the second consecutive day following massive protests across the valley against the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint air strikes by the US and Israel, near the Ghanta Ghar, in Srinagar, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir continued to restrict the movement of the public and traffic for a third day on Wednesday to prevent protests and gatherings following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the strikes by the US and Israel.

Kashmir’s business hub, Lal Chowk in Srinagar, which witnessed the first major assembly of protesters since the abrogation of Article 370 on Sunday, remains barricaded with tin sheets and rolls of barbed wire. Police and paramilitary forces are blocking pedestrian movement along the Amir Kadal road stretch.

Restrictions have also been imposed in Srinagar’s Old City and Shia-populated areas across other districts of the Valley, including Budgam town, Magam, Bandipora’s Sumbal, Pulwama’s Gangoo, and Baramulla’s Pattan. In Bandipora, some Shia mourners held peaceful rallies in the Shadipora, Shilwa and Nowgam areas.

Kashmir Under Tight Restrictions For Third Day After Khamenei's Assassination (ETV Bharat)

The high-speed 4G internet services have remained suspended since March 1 (Sunday). According to the Home Department order, the internet speed for postpaid mobile data services (5G/4G/3G) has been reduced to 2G (not more than 128Kbps). Prepaid mobile services, including pre-on-post (JK10) data, voice, and SMS, will remain shut down across the entire Kashmir Valley until 8 pm today (March 4), the order states.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the closure of schools, colleges, and universities until March 7 (Saturday) amid the tension. The educational institutions were set to open on Monday after a three-month-long winter break, but were closed after the massive protests were witnessed across Kashmir against the killing of Khamenei.

Public transport services remain disrupted for the third day today, with only limited private vehicle movement observed in some areas of Srinagar and other towns of the valley. Smart city bus services and Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) buses have been off the roads since Sunday.