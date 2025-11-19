ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Traders Under Police Lens Following Ammonium Nitrate Seizure

Srinagar: Fertiliser and chemical sellers are under the scanner in Kashmir after a large cache of ammonium nitrate was confiscated from a terror module linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast case. The Jammu and Kashmir Police is verifying fertiliser and chemical dealers to monitor inventories of their highly potent chemicals, whose sales fall under regulation.

The car bomber Dr Umar Nabi, who blew himself up in Delhi's Red Fort, is suspected to have used ammonium nitrate in the attack that killed 15 people. The explosion followed days after a large cache of 2900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate was recovered from the interstate terror module that extended from Kashmir to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana's Faridabad.

The investigators are focused on ascertaining how the terror module managed to procure the large quantities of ammonium nitrate that, combined with other substances, are used for making IEDs (improvised explosive devices) by terror groups.

In Ganderbal, Sopore and Awantipora, police set up a special team to carry out detailed checking of stock registers, invoices, storage conditions, sale records and licences. “The drive focused on monitoring the sale and handling of items that could be misused for unlawful or anti-national elements or anti-social activities, including certain chemicals, solvents and equipment commonly available in hardware and paint outlets,” said a police statement.

A police official said that traders were sensitised about maintaining proper documentation, adhering to safety norms, and immediately reporting any suspicious purchases or unusual customer behaviour.

In north Kashmir's Sopore, the police officials directed traders to maintain complete records of buyers, including identification details, quantity purchased and purpose of procurement.