Kashmir Traders Under Police Lens Following Ammonium Nitrate Seizure
The investigators are focused on ascertaining how the terror module managed to procure the large quantities of ammonium nitrate that, combined with other substances.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST
Srinagar: Fertiliser and chemical sellers are under the scanner in Kashmir after a large cache of ammonium nitrate was confiscated from a terror module linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast case. The Jammu and Kashmir Police is verifying fertiliser and chemical dealers to monitor inventories of their highly potent chemicals, whose sales fall under regulation.
The car bomber Dr Umar Nabi, who blew himself up in Delhi's Red Fort, is suspected to have used ammonium nitrate in the attack that killed 15 people. The explosion followed days after a large cache of 2900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate was recovered from the interstate terror module that extended from Kashmir to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana's Faridabad.
The investigators are focused on ascertaining how the terror module managed to procure the large quantities of ammonium nitrate that, combined with other substances, are used for making IEDs (improvised explosive devices) by terror groups.
In Ganderbal, Sopore and Awantipora, police set up a special team to carry out detailed checking of stock registers, invoices, storage conditions, sale records and licences. “The drive focused on monitoring the sale and handling of items that could be misused for unlawful or anti-national elements or anti-social activities, including certain chemicals, solvents and equipment commonly available in hardware and paint outlets,” said a police statement.
A police official said that traders were sensitised about maintaining proper documentation, adhering to safety norms, and immediately reporting any suspicious purchases or unusual customer behaviour.
In north Kashmir's Sopore, the police officials directed traders to maintain complete records of buyers, including identification details, quantity purchased and purpose of procurement.
“They were also advised to install functional CCTV cameras to strengthen surveillance and support traceability of transactions,” said the police official, adding that such inspections will continue as part of ongoing efforts to monitor sensitive commercial establishments.
A senior police officer said they had issued the same directive in the past, asking traders to maintain inventories following the Pulwama suicide bombing in 2019.
“The ammonium nitrate is essential for agricultural use and hence readily available in the market. But it has been misused by terror groups, and these inspections are meant to ensure compliance and monitoring,” he added.
Ammonium nitrate is regulated under the Explosives Act 1884. The white colourless crystalline chemical is produced from a highly exothermic reaction between ammonia and nitric acid and is a dual-use chemical meant for agriculture to healthcare. This makes it a regulated substance. Industrial handling of the substance is also governed by the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951.
In south Kashmir's Awantipora, police inspected stock registers, sales, purchase records, licences and other mandatory documents at chemical, fertiliser and hardware shops. “The drive was aimed at detecting irregularities and preventing the misuse of materials that could pose risks to public safety,” the police added.
Also Read