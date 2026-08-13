ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Steps Up Security Ahead of Independence Day, J&K Police Rule Out Information On Al-Qaeda Link To Red Fort Blast

A dress rehearsal was held at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar ahead of the Independence Day ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified surveillance, patrolling and access-control measures ahead of Independence Day celebrations, with senior officials urging people to participate in the national event in large numbers.

Speaking on the sidelines of a full-dress rehearsal on Thursday for the August 15 celebrations at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, Inspector General of Police for Kashmir Zone VK Birdi said authorities currently have no information confirming reports that Al-Qaeda was linked to the November 25, 2025, Red Fort blast in New Delhi.

Birdi said it was not the appropriate time to discuss the matter in detail but added that police had no such information at present.

"As of now, we don't have anything like this in our knowledge," he said.

He added that extensive preparations have been made across Kashmir to ensure the smooth conduct of Independence Day functions. Security rehearsals have been conducted in different districts, and arrangements have been strengthened throughout the Valley.

"We have rehearsed in different districts of the Valley. We have also rehearsed the security arrangements so that we can carry out our main programme on August 15," Birdi said.

On recent security incidents, he said investigations were continuing and district-level security mechanisms had been reinforced. When asked about threats circulating on social media ahead of Independence Day, Birdi said the immediate focus remained on ensuring security for the August 15 events.

Birdi appealed to people across Kashmir to participate in Independence Day celebrations at district and local administrative headquarters.

"August 15 is a national event. I request the public to participate in the events taking place in the districts and administrative units in large numbers and make them successful," he said.

The heightened security preparations come as Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat chaired a high-level review meeting at the Police Control Room in Srinagar to assess security readiness across Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Sashastra Seema Bal and other security agencies attended the meeting.

Officials said discussions focused on deployment plans, intelligence inputs, traffic management, route security, access control and surveillance measures ahead of the celebrations.