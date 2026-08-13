Kashmir Steps Up Security Ahead of Independence Day, J&K Police Rule Out Information On Al-Qaeda Link To Red Fort Blast
Extensive preparations have been made across Kashmir to ensure the smooth conduct of Independence Day functions.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Srinagar: Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified surveillance, patrolling and access-control measures ahead of Independence Day celebrations, with senior officials urging people to participate in the national event in large numbers.
Speaking on the sidelines of a full-dress rehearsal on Thursday for the August 15 celebrations at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, Inspector General of Police for Kashmir Zone VK Birdi said authorities currently have no information confirming reports that Al-Qaeda was linked to the November 25, 2025, Red Fort blast in New Delhi.
Birdi said it was not the appropriate time to discuss the matter in detail but added that police had no such information at present.
"As of now, we don't have anything like this in our knowledge," he said.
He added that extensive preparations have been made across Kashmir to ensure the smooth conduct of Independence Day functions. Security rehearsals have been conducted in different districts, and arrangements have been strengthened throughout the Valley.
"We have rehearsed in different districts of the Valley. We have also rehearsed the security arrangements so that we can carry out our main programme on August 15," Birdi said.
On recent security incidents, he said investigations were continuing and district-level security mechanisms had been reinforced. When asked about threats circulating on social media ahead of Independence Day, Birdi said the immediate focus remained on ensuring security for the August 15 events.
Birdi appealed to people across Kashmir to participate in Independence Day celebrations at district and local administrative headquarters.
"August 15 is a national event. I request the public to participate in the events taking place in the districts and administrative units in large numbers and make them successful," he said.
The heightened security preparations come as Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat chaired a high-level review meeting at the Police Control Room in Srinagar to assess security readiness across Jammu and Kashmir.
Senior officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Sashastra Seema Bal and other security agencies attended the meeting.
Officials said discussions focused on deployment plans, intelligence inputs, traffic management, route security, access control and surveillance measures ahead of the celebrations.
Prabhat directed security forces to intensify patrolling, checking and surveillance at vulnerable locations. He also stressed closer coordination among police, Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies, calling for intelligence-based operations and rapid response to emerging threats.
Special attention was given to security arrangements at Bakshi Stadium. Officials were instructed to ensure adequate security deployment, strengthen access-control measures and regulate traffic movement around the venue.
The police chief also ordered intensified night patrolling and naka checking, particularly at vulnerable points and inter-district borders. Anti-sabotage measures, route security and deployment of personnel at key venues across Jammu and Kashmir were also reviewed. He directed officers to strictly follow standard operating procedures and maintain coordination among all security formations to ensure peaceful celebrations.
Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said all arrangements for the Independence Day event at Bakshi Stadium had been finalised and invited people from across the Valley to attend the celebrations.
Addressing reporters after the full-dress rehearsal, Garg extended advance greetings to residents and encouraged public participation in the national event.
"I would also like to invite everyone to come to Bakshi Stadium on August 15 and be a part of this national event," he said.
Garg said residents could participate in celebrations at their respective district headquarters, while those wishing to attend the Union Territory-level function in Srinagar would be welcomed.
He said entry to Bakshi Stadium would remain free for the public, as in previous years. Authorities have also arranged basic facilities, including drinking water, toilets and refreshments, for visitors attending the event.
Garg said security preparations were being continuously reviewed in coordination with various security agencies.
Security measures have also been expanded beyond the main event venues. Officials have increased frisking and vehicle checks at key entry points, established additional checkpoints in sensitive areas and stepped up patrolling across parts of the Valley.
Surveillance systems, including drones and CCTV cameras, are being used to monitor important locations, while anti-sabotage checks and access-control measures have been intensified as part of the broader security plan ahead of Independence Day
The full-dress rehearsal at Bakshi Stadium involved parade contingents, schoolchildren and representatives of several government departments who will take part in the main Independence Day programme on August 15.
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