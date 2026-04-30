Kashmir Police File FIR Over PDP Leader Iltija Mufti ‘Glorifying’ Separatist Leader
Jammu Kashmir Police registers FIR after PDP leader Iltija Mufti shared video 'glorifying' separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, sparking row.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed a case after opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti circulated a video on social media ‘glorifying’ the separatist leader.
The FIR has been filed by Srinagar Police against unnamed individuals at Cyber Police Station after law enforcement bodies noticed the circulation of videos on social media, an official said.
A few days ago, Mufti shared a video of the late Syed Ali Geelani, former chairman of banned separatist organisation the Hurriyat Conference, speaking about the significance of the Urdu language.
“May not concur with Geelani Sahab’s ideology but this old video of him stressing on the importance of Urdu very well makes sense in addition to other reasons. Worth a watch,” she posted on the video, which sparked objections from many netizens.
J&K Bharatiya Janata Party media incharge Sajid Yousuf Shah had questioned lack of accountability against Mufti for posting “videos of someone responsible for the bloodbath in the Kashmir Valley while seeding hate & promoting separatism.”
“If the same thing had been tweeted by a common person, they would have been behind bars. But is this how the system works giving them a free hand so they can gain additional votes? Why is our system so selective?” he asked.
Mufti’s video followed after the Union territory government invited objections for draft revenue services recruitment rules to remove knowledge of Urdu for Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris posts, triggering Mufti to protest.
The case has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections including endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country, promoting enmity and spreading false information.
“The video propagates separatist ideology and false information with an intent to incite unlawful activities prejudicial to the peace, Sovereignty and Integrity of India. Hence a case was filed and investigations are underway,” police said.
The preliminary investigations revealed that the circulation of such content is a ‘deliberate attempt’ to propagate separatist and secessionist narratives through digital platforms, it said.
“Such activities have the potential to incite public disaffection, disturb public order and undermine national integration,” the official said warning of action against those sharing such content