ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Police File FIR Over PDP Leader Iltija Mufti ‘Glorifying’ Separatist Leader

PDP Leader Iltija Mufti leading a protest over the protection of the Urdu language outside the PDP headquarters, in Srinagar on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed a case after opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti circulated a video on social media ‘glorifying’ the separatist leader.

The FIR has been filed by Srinagar Police against unnamed individuals at Cyber Police Station after law enforcement bodies noticed the circulation of videos on social media, an official said.

A few days ago, Mufti shared a video of the late Syed Ali Geelani, former chairman of banned separatist organisation the Hurriyat Conference, speaking about the significance of the Urdu language.

“May not concur with Geelani Sahab’s ideology but this old video of him stressing on the importance of Urdu very well makes sense in addition to other reasons. Worth a watch,” she posted on the video, which sparked objections from many netizens.

J&K Bharatiya Janata Party media incharge Sajid Yousuf Shah had questioned lack of accountability against Mufti for posting “videos of someone responsible for the bloodbath in the Kashmir Valley while seeding hate & promoting separatism.”

“If the same thing had been tweeted by a common person, they would have been behind bars. But is this how the system works giving them a free hand so they can gain additional votes? Why is our system so selective?” he asked.